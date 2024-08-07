Securonix and Cribl Form Strategic Partnership to Bolster Threat Detection Against AI-Powered Cyber Threats Through Expanded Data Ingestion Capabilities

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a five-time Gartner Magic Quadrant Cybersecurity leader in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, announced today a strategic partnership focused on providing customers with enhanced threat detection, based on a broader range of enterprise data being analyzed for AI-powered attacks.

Securonix recently announced Securonix EON with a Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture that seamlessly and agnostically integrates any security tool, cloud, and data lake. This integration enables enterprise customers to leverage Cribl to efficiently deliver security-relevant data from various areas of the enterprise to Securonix's advanced threat and attack detection analytics, enhancing their cybersecurity capabilities, reducing the overall attack surface, and addressing the growing threat posed by AI-enabled threat actors.

“To defend themselves against increasingly complex cyber threats, companies need data management and SIEM solutions that are interoperable and seamlessly integrate in a flexible technology ecosystem,” said Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer at Securonix. “As companies face a widening array of AI-based cyber threats, they've also been overwhelmed with the proliferation of data. Partnering with Cribl enables Securonix products to ingest a wider range of enterprise data and strengthens our mutual customers’ cybersecurity posture to reduce risk.”

As enterprises face exponentially growing volumes of data, Cribl and Securonix are committed to delivering opportunities for their customers to select the data management tools that best fit their needs. The key benefits of the partnership include:

Compatibility and interoperability between select Securonix and Cribl products to provide customers with flexibility and choice in implementing best-in-class data and cybersecurity solutions.

Integrating Cribl Edge within the Securonix Unified Defense SIEM and User and Entity Behavior Analytics platform to ingest a broader set of data, such as OT/IT security and other sources from multiple clouds and on-prem systems, enabling the cybersecurity mesh architecture that is part of Securonix's AI-Reinforced CyberOps vision.

Joint customers now have the ability to leverage Cribl Stream’s industry-leading observability pipeline with Securonix security analytics, data enhancement and enrichment capabilities.

“Cyber operations teams are perpetually understaffed and overwhelmed by expanding data volumes and continuous alerts,” said Vlad Melnik, Vice President of Business Development, Global Alliances at Cribl. “For CyberOps teams to defend their organizations against emerging and AI-powered threats, companies must empower their security organizations with best-in-class solutions that are interoperable. Our partnership with Securonix enables our mutual customers to incorporate world-class data management tools with Securonix’s industry-leading platform for a more integrated security ecosystem.”

“Enterprises are faced with a dynamic and ever-expanding threat landscape,” said Michelle Abraham, Senior Research Director, Security and Trust at IDC. “Tools that monitor the growing attack surface have created an explosion of data for cybersecurity teams to examine to effectively protect their organizations from cyber threats and breaches. Improving cybersecurity analyst investigations with alert correlation and enrichment requires the interoperability and flexibility of advanced data management solutions and SIEMs so organizations can scale their cybersecurity operations.”

Securonix is also announcing they have joined the Cribl Technology Alliance Partner Program, to more effectively work with Cribl to deliver joint solutions that simplify, support, and speed up data modernization strategies.

For more information on the Securonix Partner Program or to join, please visit https://www.securonix.com/partners/.

About Securonix

Securonix is pushing forward in its mission to secure the world by staying ahead of cyber threats, reinforcing all layers of its platform with AI capabilities. Securonix Unified Defense SIEM provides organizations with the first and only AI-Reinforced solution built with a cybersecurity mesh architecture on a highly scalable data cloud. The innovative cloud-native solution is enhanced by Securonix EON to deliver a frictionless CyberOps experience and enables organizations to scale up their security operations and keep up with evolving threats. For more information, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.