ServiceTitan Named #6 in The 2024 Forbes Cloud 100

SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceTitan, a leading software platform built to power the trades, has been named to the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. In the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100 ranking, ServiceTitan ranked at #6.

“Our customers, the residential and commercial contractors who power the world, rely on complex and unique software to manage their businesses, become more profitable, and deliver an exceptional experience for their customers,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “At ServiceTitan, our goal is to continue providing the valuable technology contractors need, and optimizing every aspect of their business to drive ROI for every customer we serve. We’re proud to be included once again in the Forbes Cloud 100, as ServiceTitan continues on its mission to become the operating system for the trades.”

For the ninth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

Trusted by both residential and commercial contractors across the United States, ServiceTitan recently expanded its commercial services offerings through its acquisition of Convex, a leading sales and marketing platform. Convex’s technology is specifically built for the commercial services industry to deliver valuable tools for contractors that accelerate profitable growth. In June 2024, ServiceTitan announced an exclusive partnership with Southland Industries, a leading commercial mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contracting firm. Earlier this year, ServiceTitan released its second annual Commercial Service Report, underscoring the opportunity for the commercial services industry to adopt new technology and drive customer and business growth amidst changing market conditions.

The Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2024 issue of Forbes magazine.

