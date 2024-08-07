Greenlight Teams Up with Google Wallet to Bring Financial Independence to New Kids Smartwatch

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight"), the fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids, today announced a collaboration with Google to connect with the Fitbit Ace LTE, a first-of-its-kind smartwatch that helps kids lead active, independent lives while giving parents peace of mind.1 Starting today, Greenlight’s debit card can be seamlessly added to the Google Fitbit Ace LTE so kids can learn to spend wisely and safely tap to pay on the go with their smartwatch.

Greenlight’s award-winning debit card and banking app have helped more than 6.5 million parents and kids learn to earn, save, spend wisely and invest together. By connecting Greenlight to the Google Fitbit Ace LTE, kids now have a new, convenient way to practice smart spending and financial independence without the need for a phone or physical card. Parents have added peace of mind knowing their kids have safe, easy access to money when they need it, right from their wrist. Using the Greenlight app, parents can also send money instantly, automate allowance payments, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, get real-time notifications, and more — empowering their kids to learn smart money management.

“ At Greenlight, we’re always looking for new ways to help parents raise financially-smart kids and teach them healthy financial habits,” said Tim Sheehan, co-founder and CEO at Greenlight. “ Teaming up with Google to integrate Greenlight into kids' smartwatches allows us to bring families even more peace of mind and convenience as their kids become more independent.”

The Google Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch was designed to be fun, safe, and helpful for families. With immersive 3D games, the Ace LTE transforms exercise into play for kids and keeps them active by rewarding different types of movement. It also gives parents peace of mind with reliable calling, messaging, location sharing, and safe spending with the new Tap to Pay feature.2

“ We're excited to collaborate with Greenlight to bring tap to pay capabilities to the Fitbit Ace LTE, giving parents a valuable tool to instill responsible spending habits and help kids gain confidence while they learn important money skills," said Ben Greenwood, Fitbit Ace LTE Product Lead.

Greenlight families can add the Greenlight debit card to their child’s Google Fitbit Ace LTE today. New families can sign up via the Fitbit Ace app3 to receive a free Greenlight subscription for 6 months. To learn more, visit: greenlight.com/fitbit-ace-lte.

About Greenlight

Greenlight Financial Technology is the family fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids. Its product, Greenlight, is an award-winning banking app, complete with a debit card for kids and teens and safety features for the whole family. Parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, and invest for their family’s future. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give, and invest. Together, families can also stay safe and connected with location sharing, SOS alerts, crash detection with 911 dispatch, driving scores, reports and real-time trip alerts.

Greenlight partners with more than 75 leading banks, credit unions, and employers to bring its family finance solution to more families through the Greenlight for Banks, Greenlight for Credit Unions, and Greenlight for Work programs.

The Greenlight Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Greenlight Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides investment advisory services to its clients. Investing involves risk and may include the loss of principal. Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Greenlight's bank partners. For more information, please visit: greenlight.com.

1Ace Pass data plan, Google Account and Fitbit Ace app on compatible phone required.

2Calling, messaging and location sharing are dependent upon network connectivity and other factors. Supports Tap to Pay only. See g.co/fitbitace/info for more info.

3Fitbit Ace app works with most phones running Android 11.0 or newer or iOS 15 or newer.