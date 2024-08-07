CloudBees Acquires Launchable to Boost GenAI Efforts Across DevSecOps Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudBees, one of the world’s pre-eminent software development platforms for more than 500 enterprises, today announced it has acquired Launchable, in a move to ensure it offers the broadest GenAI optimization of any DevSecOps platform.

Launchable brings an AI-augmented approach to QA and immediately, CloudBees will bring the AI co-pilot to slash dev-test iteration and accelerate ship times.

The acquisition is also a homecoming for Launchable co-founders Kohsuke Kawaguchi and Harpreet Singh, who both have a long history with CloudBees, Jenkins, and DevOps. Kawaguchi was the creator and founding developer behind open source Jenkins.

“ Bringing CloudBees and Launchable together represents two milestones for the field of software development,” said Anuj Kapur, President and CEO of CloudBees. “ First it brings the first AI-augmented Test Intelligence capability to any DevSecOps platform. Second, it marks the return of a true open source visionary to CloudBees to continue the mission-oriented efforts around software-based digital transformation in enterprises.”

Testing is critical yet one of the most costly bottlenecks in the software development workflow. Developers spend up to 25% of their time each day on testing, a significant investment that detracts from development time and slows critical speed of delivery. Developers consistently highlight that they believe AI could provide a powerful solution in improving the testing of code.

In Stack Overflow’s 2024 Developer Survey conducted in July, 46% of developers said they are interested in using AI to test code - the highest percentage of all the workflows asked about. And 81% of professional developers said they thought using AI to test code would be more integrated with their workflow in the next year.

Bringing Launchable’s AI solution onto the CloudBees platform will bring developers:

Faster Dev-Test Iteration: A machine-learning-driven predictive test selection reduces time spent on unnecessary tests and inefficient workflows. Teams know which tests matter, can automatically test upon code-changes, find failures faster and prioritize them, and find failing builds in a fraction of the time.

A machine-learning-driven predictive test selection reduces time spent on unnecessary tests and inefficient workflows. Teams know which tests matter, can automatically test upon code-changes, find failures faster and prioritize them, and find failing builds in a fraction of the time. Efficient Test Triage and Analysis: AI-augmented testing helps teams effectively manage and analyze test failures, reducing the manual effort involved in identifying and fixing issues, thereby improving overall productivity.

AI-augmented testing helps teams effectively manage and analyze test failures, reducing the manual effort involved in identifying and fixing issues, thereby improving overall productivity. Enhanced Visibility and Focus: AI-augmented testing improves visibility into test suite performance and test health, ensuring that teams can focus their efforts on fixing critical issues quickly and efficiently.

Early Launchable customers, including BMW and GoCardless, saw impressive benefits in both time and quantifiable cost savings. These customers reported a 50% reduction in machine hours, a 90% reduction in test execution times, and a 40% reduction in build times.

“ At Launchable, we focused on delivering innovative solutions to the pervasive challenges of software development. Namely, AI to QA,” said Kawaguchi. “ CloudBees is a time-tested and trusted DevSecOps platform that rocks the world, so this is a perfect combination.”

The acquisition of Launchable marks a significant milestone in CloudBees’ journey to redefine software delivery through AI-driven innovation. As more enterprises embrace AI to optimize their software development processes, CloudBees remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, reliability, and agility.

Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About CloudBees

CloudBees enables enterprises to deliver scalable, compliant, and secure software, empowering developers to do their best work.

Seamlessly integrating into any hybrid and heterogeneous environment, CloudBees is a strategic partner in your cloud transformation journey, ensuring security, compliance, and operational efficiency while enhancing the developer experience across your entire software development lifecycle.

CloudBees supports organizations at every step of their DevSecOps journey, whether using Jenkins on-premise or transitioning software delivery to the cloud. We’re helping customers build the future, today.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Visit us at www.cloudbees.com.