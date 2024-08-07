Pega Collaborates with AWS to Deliver Pega EU Service Boundary

READING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced it is expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Pega is among the initial companies to reveal it will leverage the recently announced AWS European Sovereign Cloud to deliver the Pega EU Service Boundary – a solution that will help customers meet their most stringent digital sovereignty goals within the European Union (EU). The Pega EU Service Boundary is set to launch alongside the AWS European Sovereign Cloud at the end of 2025.

The new offering will provide a commitment from Pega to store and process data within the EU, under the control of and supported by EU staff, to provide the flexibility of Pega Cloud, while addressing stringent digital sovereignty requirements from clients in public sector and highly regulated industries. By combining Pega Cloud’s already stringent approach to data isolation, access controls, and process with the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, Pega will provide further digital sovereignty assurances at all layers of the service, from Pega’s platform and supporting technologies, all the way to the supporting infrastructure.

According to Deloitte, the world is forecast to generate 149 zettabytes of data in 2024. With cloud services now widely used by global enterprises to scale data creation and processing, it’s critical that both the data and its sovereignty is protected within a cloud environment. This is particularly true for those in regulated industries, such as public sector or financial services, who face significant regulatory pressure to maintain data sovereignty. The Pega EU Service Boundary will help customers meet their requirements, and provide further control on where data is stored and processed, how access is managed, and where people that service EU client data are located.

The Pega EU Service Boundary will sit on top of the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, which will provide operational autonomy with infrastructure that is physically and logically separate from existing AWS Regions, while still providing the benefits of the AWS infrastructure that include industry-leading security, availability, performance, and resilience. The Pega EU Service Boundary will harness Pega Cloud’s operational best practices and automation to regionalize its customer support organization, and minimize the need for human intervention.

Quotes & Commentary

“At this crucial time, it is imperative to ensure data can be processed, accessed, and managed securely in the cloud,” said Frank Guerrera, chief technical systems officer, Pega. “The ability to leverage data with flexibility and agility will deliver exceptional results for end users and internal stakeholders, and will also help ensure digital sovereignty, a critical requirement in public sector and highly regulated industries. Pega is committed to prioritizing our clients, collaborating to address their needs and meet regulatory and business obligations. The introduction of the Pega EU Service Boundary will facilitate these efforts, providing our EU clients with peace of mind through a range of resources and infrastructure from Pega and AWS. I am excited to see the value this will bring our clients in the years ahead.”

“AWS is committed to providing customers with more choice and control to help meet their unique digital sovereignty needs without compromise. We’re thrilled that the Pega EU Service Boundary will be available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud to help customers across the public sector and regulated industries drive innovation while meeting necessary requirements,” said Max Peterson, Vice President of AWS Sovereign Cloud. “This type of collaboration is critical for helping customers protect their data in a world with changing regulations, technology, and risks. We’re looking forward to our continued work with Pega and the ways that organizations across Europe will drive advancements with the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.”

Additional Resources

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) empowers the world’s leading enterprise to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.