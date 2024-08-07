DigitalOwl Announces Launch of New Platform for Smarter, Faster Medical Reviews

With DigitalOwl you can automate decision-making processes, streamline your workflow, structure your data and engage with your medical data all from one platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Data fuels your business, but the increasing volume, wide range of sources, and complexity of medical data can challenge operations and efficiency. Now, you can interact with medical data like never before using DigitalOwl's powerful suite of AI business solutions designed for insurance and legal professionals. Our all-in-one platform streamlines medical record reviews and is fully transparent, enabling you to harness the full potential of your medical data for better outcomes.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalOwl’s all-in-one platform leverages proprietary Generative AI (GenAI), an advanced Entity Recognition engine, and a comprehensive Medical Knowledge Base to streamline medical record reviews for Life insurance, P&C insurance, and Legal industries. It enhances efficiency during underwriting, post-issue audits, claims review, personal injury cases, bodily injury claims, workers' compensation cases, and mass tort litigation.

DigitalOwl’s cutting-edge technologies enhance data integration and interoperability while reducing training and support costs. This innovative platform helps clients achieve lower costs and better ROI. It is customizable to meet specific client needs, offering enhanced compliance and security along with greater access to innovative improvements. This flexibility is unmatched by traditional PDF documents, providing a dynamic and adaptable solution for modern medical reviews.

“Our new platform is a testament to the incredible advancements in AI and machine learning that we have integrated into our solutions," said Amit Man, CTO and Co-Founder of DigitalOwl. "By leveraging our proprietary technologies, we've created a system that not only enhances accuracy and speed but also offers unparalleled flexibility and control. This technology will empower our clients to make more informed decisions and streamline their workflows like never before."

With the release of this new platform comes the launch of two new modules that use our proprietary GenAI models, ‘Chat’ and ‘Workflows.’ DigitalOwl’s ‘Chat’ module revolutionizes the way users interact with medical records by allowing them to directly ask questions and receive instant, accurate answers with no limitation due to the number of pages in a case. This feature dramatically reduces the time spent sifting through extensive documentation, enabling quicker and more informed decision-making. It also offers click-to-evidence functionality, allowing DigitalOwl clients to easily access the source document with a single click, thereby building trust and transparency.

DigitalOwl’s ‘Workflows’ module transforms the creation of workflows and decision trees into a straightforward, user-friendly experience. It unleashes unprecedented efficiencies by automating decision-making processes, integrating custom workflows, and adapting template modifications or plug-and-play presets from expert partners, resulting in dramatic time savings and the flexibility to create fast, efficient decision trees. With Workflows, users have full control over AI-generated answers with a dedicated UI and multiple-answer format, enabling them to ask about anything in the medical records. This flexibility ensures that Workflows can meet the specific needs of DigitalOwl clients. By enabling comprehensive automation across a broader range of processes and products, Workflows enhances sales potential and improves efficiency, driving business growth. In essence, the Workflows module revolutionizes how professionals interact with complex data, making decision-making faster, more accurate, and incredibly efficient.

"DigitalOwl’s Workflows is a game-changer for the insurance industry. The ability to assess severity, rather than merely noting the impairment, is transformative. I anticipate our efficiency will increase well beyond the current 60% to 70% time savings we're already achieving," said Zach Pugh, Chief Underwriter and Vice President of Underwriting Transformation at Legal & General America.

About DigitalOwl

DigitalOwl is the leading InsurTech platform empowering insurance and legal professionals to transform complex medical data into actionable insights with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Our platform addresses problems that have adversely impacted the medical review process for decades, streamlining the review process of medical records and enhancing the efficiency, accuracy and consistency of results. With our platform, insurance and legal professionals can more efficiently assess risk and legal experts can build stronger cases with greater confidence. For more information about DigitalOwl, visit www.digitalowl.com and follow DigitalOwl on LinkedIn.