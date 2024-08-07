Anomali and Cribl Announce Strategic Partnership to Supercharge Cybersecurity And Significantly Reduce Costs to Enterprises

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anomali, the leading AI-Powered Security Operations Platform, and Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver unparalleled enterprise-scale and budget-friendly cybersecurity analytics and proactive defense capabilities. As a new member of the Cribl Technology Alliance Partner Program, the combined solution enables organizations to efficiently manage massive volumes of IT and security data while leveraging AI-driven insights for rapid identification, analysis, and response to potential security risks.

“We are proud to partner with Cribl. The value this partnership ultimately brings to joint customers is greater speed in preventing and remediating threats and significantly reducing AI-powered security operations and SIEM costs,” said Anthony Aurigemma, CRO at Anomali. “Both companies excel at producing economies of scale while consolidating traditional pain points for customers—Cribl elegantly consolidates and ingests individual customer data streams into one faster data pipeline, while Anomali consolidates ETL, SIEM, SOAR, TIP, UEBA, and XDR capabilities into one powerful AI-powered security operations platform.”

Unlike most other solutions on the market, Anomali built its product suite on top of its own custom big data engine. “This has made it even easier for us to partner with Cribl’s industry-leading data engine to offer major savings to our customers. We've already seen customers reduce their SIEM costs by more than 50 percent after adopting the Anomali platform,” added Aurigemma.

“Cribl is committed to expanding our ecosystem of innovative partners to give customers complete choice, control, and flexibility over their data,” said Vlad Melnik, Vice President of Business Development, Global Alliances at Cribl. “It’s a privilege to partner with Anomali and integrate its AI-powered security operations platform with Cribl’s data management pipeline to streamline data ingestion and empower customers to remediate security risks and effectively manage massive volumes of data.”

By eliminating parsing, indexing, and archiving, the Anomali AI-Powered Security Operations Platform enables organizations to search petabytes of data in seconds to detect and respond to threats before they cause infrastructure, economic, and reputational damage. In conjunction with Cribl’s data management pipeline, customers achieve complete visibility, detection, investigation, response, and remediation at a fraction of the time and cost of other solutions.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Cribl’s ability to aggregate and speed up data pipeline ingestion on the front end enables customers to realize even greater insights and economies with Anomali Copilot, enabling analysts to save up to 50 percent of the time typically required to investigate newly reported global threats. Enhanced Intelligence Analysis : Cribl enriches raw security data with more context before sending it to Anomali, further improving threat correlation and detection accuracy.

: Cribl enriches raw security data with more context before sending it to Anomali, further improving threat correlation and detection accuracy. Optimized Data Flow: Cribl routes only relevant security data to Anomali in optimal formats, reducing processing overhead and enhancing performance.

Cribl routes only relevant security data to Anomali in optimal formats, reducing processing overhead and enhancing performance. Accelerated Incident Response: Real-time data processing by Cribl enables Anomali to provide timely, context-rich insights for faster decision-making during incidents.

Real-time data processing by Cribl enables Anomali to provide timely, context-rich insights for faster decision-making during incidents. Streamlined Data Management: Cribl centralizes control over multiple security data sources, simplifying integration and ensuring consistent data flow, further enhancing Anomali's ability to analyze and respond to threats.

Cribl centralizes control over multiple security data sources, simplifying integration and ensuring consistent data flow, further enhancing Anomali's ability to analyze and respond to threats. Improved Operational Efficiency: The partnership creates a more effective, faster-performing AI-Powered Security Operations Platform by optimizing data handling and analysis processes.

To learn more, go here.

About Anomali

Anomali is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is the leading AI-Powered Security Operations Platform that is modernizing security operations. At the center of it is an omnipresent, intelligent, and multilingual Anomali Copilot that automates important tasks and empowers your team to deliver the requisite risk insights to management and the board in seconds. The Anomali Copilot navigates a proprietary cloud-native security data lake that consolidates legacy attempts at visibility and provides first-in-market speed, scale, and performance while reducing the cost of security analytics. Anomali combines ETL, SIEM, SOAR, XDR, UEBA, and TIP, the largest repository of global intelligence in one efficient platform. Protect and drive your business with better productivity and talent retention. Do more with less. Be Different. Be the Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream, the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge, an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search, the industry’s first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake, a turnkey data lake. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.