Mattel’s UNO® Brand Scores a Touchdown with New Premium Collectible Deck - UNO Elite™ NFL

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the 2024 NFL season upon us, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that UNO® is expanding its collectible offerings with the officially licensed UNO Elite™ NFL, created through a licensing deal with the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Players Association (NFLPA). This all-new, elevated version of UNO features a premium deck with licensed NFL players from all 32 teams and an array of collectible special edition UNO foil cards. This first wave of decks includes six fan-favorite players from every team in the league across all positions on the field such as, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Justin Tucker, Micah Parsons, and many more.

UNO Elite NFL takes everything fans love about the world’s #1 traditional game1 and combines it with the excitement of the NFL. This game provides a premium and innovative way to collect and play with your favorite NFL players, with three different modes of play and a wide array of collectible foil cards of over 190 different NFL players.

The UNO Elite NFL starter pack features three different types of cards, including 112 cards that play just like regular UNO, 56 Player Cards that feature NFL players with one or more actions to form the team roster, and four foil cards with premium treatments for fans to play and collect. While having the starter pack is all you need to kick off the competition, there are also officially licensed UNO Elite NFL Draft packs that include an assortment of 56 player cards and four foil cards, to give fans more variety in play and collectability.

“Our latest extension of UNO Elite, UNO Elite NFL, is a premium innovation for both fans of UNO and the NFL,” said Ray Adler, Vice President, Global Head of Games, Mattel. “UNO fans can now show off their favorite NFL player cards, get competitive with friends and continue to expand their collections with premium foil cards. And each year we’ll be bringing fans new NFL player cards and new themes to deliver fresh gameplay and more collectability.”

There are 192 player cards in the first release of the officially licensed UNO Elite NFL with four levels of collectability, to make more than 2,000 variations of player card actions. The players featured in the current UNO Elite NFL starter packs and draft packs represent the 2023 – 2024 team that they played for. Each year, UNO Elite NFL will bring new player UNO cards, and decks may be updated to reflect players who have since retired, rookies or MVPs, and new editions to deliver fresh gameplay and more collectability.

The UNO Elite™ NFL Starter Pack ($14.99) and UNO Elite™ Draft Packs ($4.99) are available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart starting Wednesday, August 7 and in-store later this fall.

1 Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/G10/JAN-DEC 2022-2023/Games Excl Trade Card Game Subsegment/Projected USD

