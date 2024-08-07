TEDDY Selects Infinity Bio to Provide Antibody Reactome Services for Large Study

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Bio, Inc. is proud to announce its selection by the TEDDY (The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young) study to provide comprehensive antibody reactome services for their large cohort. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Infinity Bio as it continues to advance its mission to deliver cutting-edge immunological insights and solutions.

The TEDDY study is an international, NIH-funded research effort aimed at uncovering the causes of type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM), which occurs when the body’s immune cells attack and destroy the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Without insulin, the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels is lost, necessitating lifelong insulin therapy and blood sugar monitoring for affected children. TEDDY is investigating the genetic and environmental triggers that cause children with high-risk genes to develop diabetes, involving six research groups worldwide and following children from birth until age 15 to identify potential triggers of T1DM.

Following careful evaluation of available antibody reactome profiling technologies, including phage display, protein microarrays, and cDNA display, TEDDY leadership selected Infinity Bio’s MIPSA (Molecular Indexing of Proteins by Self-Assembly) technology to perform the largest ever unbiased viral and allergic antibody analysis campaign. Infinity Bio's robust quality system and capacity for processing large numbers of samples efficiently and comprehensively were key factors in its selection. Additionally, the company's novel approach to virome library design provides the most efficient representation and data interpretability.

“We are truly honored that TEDDY has selected MIPSA technology for this large and important project,” said Dr. H. Benjamin Larman, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Infinity Bio. “We are excited to leverage our deep experience in unbiased antibody reactome analysis to help elucidate the role that viral infections play in T1DM. This project seeks to illuminate key pieces of the pathogenesis puzzle, moving us one step closer to new prevention or treatment strategies.”

Dr. Krischer, the lead investigator at TEDDY, commented, “Infinity Bio offers cutting edge science and technology. Its competitive pricing and high throughput capability makes it ideal for processing large numbers of samples in a timely and efficient manner. Greatly appreciated is the expertise of their staff and the guidance that they provide to make the science successful. They are great partners in our research!”

The content in this release is the sole responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views or imply endorsement of the National Institutes of Health.

About Infinity Bio

Infinity Bio, Inc. is a technology company that provides detailed insights into the immune system using its proprietary antibody profiling platform. The company’s core technology, MIPSA, comprehensively measures the antibody reactome, revealing the targets of individual immune responses against all known human viruses, human proteins (autoimmunity), and allergen proteins. Developed at Johns Hopkins University in Dr. H. Benjamin Larman's Laboratory of Precision Immunology, MIPSA builds on decades of work in genomics, proteomics, immunology, and bioinformatics. Infinity Bio's assay is engineered to enable best-in-class turnaround times and cost-efficiency. For more information, visit www.infinitybio.com.

About TEDDY

The NIDDK-supported TEDDY study has been collecting data for almost 20 years with the goal of identifying the etiological triggers of type 1 diabetes in children at increased genetic risk for the disease. Researchers at six clinical centers in the U.S., Sweden, Finland, and Germany, as well as the Data Coordinating Center at the University of South Florida, have carried out longitudinal sampling from more than 8,676 children. The millions of specimens now stored in a repository serve as the backbone for subsequent analyses transitioning into the analysis phase of TEDDY. State-of-the-art genetic, gene expression, dietary biomarkers, exome chip, inflammatory biomarkers, metabolomics, microbiome, virome, proteomics, RNA Seq of whole blood, and WGS, along with psychosocial studies have generated novel information as to the etiological triggers, appearance of a first islet autoantibody, as well as the variable pathogenic progression towards clinical onset of type 1 diabetes.