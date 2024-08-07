Stormfield Capital Enters Second Half of 2024 with Strong Momentum

SOUTHPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stormfield Capital LLC (“Stormfield” or the “Company”), a leading institutional private credit manager specializing in lower middle-market commercial real estate bridge lending, today announced its highest number of monthly loan originations since inception.

“We are very pleased with these results, which we believe are indicative of our ability to provide truly creative and flexible capital solutions,” said Wesley Carpenter, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Stormfield Capital. “We thank our clients and partners for working with Stormfield and of course thank our experienced team for their efforts in helping us achieve these notable milestones. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on sustaining this robust loan origination volume while maintaining our disciplined approach to investing.”

Stormfield also today announced that the firm recently secured a substantial mandate from a prominent Swiss private bank. This new partnership further establishes Stormfield as a leader in commercial real estate bridge lending and demonstrates the firm’s ability to work with investors on an international scale.

"We are thrilled to announce this new business win,” said Timothy Jackson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “Securing this opportunity highlights the strength of our team and our ability to deliver tailored financing solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. We look forward to building a successful partnership and continuing to drive growth and value for our global stakeholders.”

In support of the firm’s growth, Stormfield has continued to expand its team. To date this year, Stormfield has welcomed 1 new hire, bringing the team to a total of 17 employees.

Since its founding, Stormfield has funded more than $1.25 billion in proprietary loan originations.

About Stormfield Capital

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Southport, Connecticut, Stormfield is an institutional private credit manager with a focus on lower middle-market commercial real estate bridge lending. With 5 discretionary investment vehicles, Stormfield has made over 1,300 individual investments and originated over $1.25 billion in loans. Through its technology enabled funding platform, Stormfield specializes in originating and acquiring short term senior loans secured by commercial and residential investment properties. For more information, please visit https://stormfieldcapital.com/.