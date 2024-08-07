Jeh Aerospace and GridRaster Partner to Revolutionize Aerospace Manufacturing with Spatial AI and AR/VR Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jeh Aerospace, a leader in precision aerospace manufacturing, and GridRaster, a pioneer in Spatial AI and Extended Reality (XR) solutions, announced a strategic partnership to transform aerospace manufacturing through the integration of Spatial AI, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. This collaboration will bring cutting-edge XR capabilities to training, inspection, and work-assistant use cases in aerospace manufacturing.

Jeh Aerospace, renowned for its advanced manufacturing facilities and expertise in delivering high-quality aerospace components, will leverage GridRaster's state-of-the-art Spatial AI and Dynamic XR platform to enhance various aspects of its operations. This partnership will drive significant productivity, safety, and efficiency improvements across Jeh Aerospace's manufacturing processes.

"This partnership with GridRaster marks a significant milestone in our journey towards building future factories for aerospace manufacturing. By integrating AR/VR technologies, we’re not only enhancing our capabilities but also setting new standards for quality and innovation in the industry,” said Vishal R. Sanghavi, Founder and CEO of Jeh Aerospace.

Key benefits of this partnership, aimed at empowering aerospace manufacturing with vision-based Spatial AI and immersive technologies, include:

Enhanced Training Programs- AR/VR technologies will enable Jeh Aerospace to provide immersive training experiences for its workforce. Employees will benefit from realistic simulations replicating complex tasks and scenarios, improving skill development and reducing training costs.

Improved Inspection and Maintenance- The integration of Spatial AI and AR/VR will facilitate more efficient and accurate inspection and maintenance procedures. Technicians will be able to overlay digital information onto physical components, ensuring precise diagnostics, quality inspection and reducing the likelihood of errors.

Work-Assistant Applications- AR/VR-powered work-assistant tools will provide real-time guidance and support to technicians on the shop floor. This will enhance productivity by streamlining workflows and minimizing downtime.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jeh Aerospace to bring the transformative power of Spatial AI and AR/VR to the aerospace manufacturing industry. Our platform's ability to deliver high-precision Spatial AI and high-quality immersive experiences will empower Jeh Aerospace to achieve new levels of efficiency and precision in their operations,” Rishi Ranjan, Co-founder and CEO of GridRaster.

About Jeh Aerospace

Jeh Aerospace is a leading provider of comprehensive aerospace manufacturing solutions, specializing in precision manufacturing of aerostructure and aeroengine components, tools, and assemblies for the commercial and defense aerospace industries. Headquartered in the U.S. with advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, India, Jeh Aerospace utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing and digital technologies to deliver high-quality precision components with industry-best lead times. For more information, visit https://www.jeh.aero/.

About GridRaster

GridRaster is a leading provider of high-precision Spatial AI and XR solutions that empower enterprises to build and run scalable, high-quality immersive applications to support automation, digital twins and robotic applications. GridRaster's platform leverages advancements in cloud computing, AI, and spatial mapping to deliver seamless and engaging AR/VR experiences for various industries, including aerospace and defense. For more information, visit https://gridraster.com/.