Businessolver Announced as Founding Partner of TGL presented by SoFi

DENVER & PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TGL presented by SoFi, the new, prime time team golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, announced Businessolver as its latest Founding Partner. The partnership will showcase Businessolver, a leader in benefits and HR technology solutions, and how its innovative technology helps companies and communities improve the wellbeing of their people. TGL’s tech-infused, modern approach to golf complements Businessolver’s vision as a change agent to continuously break the mold and bring new technology, ideas, and standards of quality to delight its clients. Today’s announcement was made by Jon Shanahan, President and CEO, Businessolver and Katy Mollica, Head of Global Partnerships, TMRW Sports and TGL presented by SoFi.

“As we continue to invest in our strategic partnerships, the opportunity to be a Founding Partner of TGL presented by SoFi enhances our ability to deliver collaborative innovation, community outreach, and cultivate a culture of empathy with our partners and clients-alike,” said Shanahan. “Innovation is at the core of what we do and guides us in our pursuit of excellence for ourselves, our partners, and our people. We see the same in TGL, its teams of world-class golfers, and its technology that we anticipate will delight sports fans this winter when it launches.”

“As we build out TGL presented by SoFi’s roster of Founding Partners, we’re eager to introduce Businessolver to the influential and highly engaged golf community. Businessolver’s commitment to collaborative innovation dovetails with TGL’s use of a technology that will bring a new scale to stadium golf,” said Mollica. “In the time we’ve spent with Businessolver’s leadership, we’ve seen their strong culture and passion for improving experiences of their people and customers. This complements TGL’s approach to put our fans, players, and friends first.”

Businessolver is TGL presented by SoFi’s second Founding Partner, joining Genesis, which was announced in June. The partnership names Businessolver as the “Official HR Technology” of TGL. Additionally, this is Businessolver’s second sports marketing partnership after announcing in February their sponsorship of Alpine’s Motorsports program, which includes BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Endurance Team, Alpine Academy, and Rac(H)er.

TGL presented by SoFi:

TGL presented by SoFi consists of six teams of PGA TOUR superstars competing in progressive, fast-paced team golf within the custom-built SoFi Center, a 250,000 square foot, steel-supported venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL will launch on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and the season will run through the end of March. In the U.S., TGL will air primarily in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ and with other prominent media partners around the globe, including JTBC/Phoenix Sports International in South Korea. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL’s Explainer Page.

Community-building activities for TGL’s six inaugural teams will continue to be unveiled this year, as will the season schedule and other fan-centric elements. Each TGL team is comprised of four PGA TOUR players and will have three players compete in each match:

Atlanta Drive GC : Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover. Ownership: Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores).

Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover. Ownership: Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores). Boston Common Golf : Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama. Ownership: John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing); as well as limited partner Niall Horan.

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama. Ownership: John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing); as well as limited partner Niall Horan. Jupiter Links Golf Club : Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner. Ownership: Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures and David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Commanders, Crystal Palace FC, Real Salt Lake).

Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner. Ownership: Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures and David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Commanders, Crystal Palace FC, Real Salt Lake). Los Angeles Golf Club : Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Rose. Ownership: Founding investor and owner Alexis Ohanian, Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams; as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, Michelle Wie West, and Tisha Alyn, Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, and Shonda Rhimes.

Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Rose. Ownership: Founding investor and owner Alexis Ohanian, Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams; as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, Michelle Wie West, and Tisha Alyn, Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, and Shonda Rhimes. New York Golf Club : Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young. Ownership: Steven A. Cohen (New York Mets) and Cohen Private Ventures.

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young. Ownership: Steven A. Cohen (New York Mets) and Cohen Private Ventures. The Bay Golf Club: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Min Woo Lee, and Shane Lowry. Ownership: group led by Avenue Sports Fund with Marc Lasry (former Milwaukee Bucks), Stephen Curry; as well as limited partners Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Alex Albon, Leonardo Fiorvanti, Kanoa Igrashi, and John Stones.

TGL’s venue, SoFi Center, is an unprecedented, tech-infused arena for golf and creates an intimate and unique “greenside” fan experience with 1,500 seats wrapping around TGL’s field of play, which at nearly 100 yards long and 50 yards wide is the size of a football field.

Screen: The integration of TGL’s technology mix starts with teams teeing off from real grass tee boxes to play custom-designed, virtual holes projected onto a 3,400-square-foot screen (64’x53’), nearly 25 times larger than a standard golf simulator screen (16’x9’). The tee boxes feature real grass at fairway and rough length, as well as real sand for approach shots from fairway bunkers.

The integration of TGL’s technology mix starts with teams teeing off from real grass tee boxes to play custom-designed, virtual holes projected onto a 3,400-square-foot screen (64’x53’), nearly 25 times larger than a standard golf simulator screen (16’x9’). The tee boxes feature real grass at fairway and rough length, as well as real sand for approach shots from fairway bunkers. Green: Once teams are inside approximately 50 yards they will transition to live action and finish each hole within a 22,475-square-foot short game complex that transforms between holes. TGL’s green uses advanced technology to make each hole a unique challenge for the teams, including changing approach angles with a 41-yard-wide turntable that rotates the green and three bunkers and morphing its topography using nearly 600 motorized actuators embedded under the synthetic putting surface.

Once teams are inside approximately 50 yards they will transition to live action and finish each hole within a 22,475-square-foot short game complex that transforms between holes. TGL’s green uses advanced technology to make each hole a unique challenge for the teams, including changing approach angles with a 41-yard-wide turntable that rotates the green and three bunkers and morphing its topography using nearly 600 motorized actuators embedded under the synthetic putting surface. Broadcast Enhancements: TGL’s technology mix allows for every shot to be broadcast live, teams playing within a 40-second shot clock, all players being mic’d, delivery of advanced shot data, and other broadcast enhancements.

About TMRW Sports Group: (pronounced “tomorrow sports”)

Founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and sports executive Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports is focused on building modern approaches in sports, media, and entertainment that inspire the modern sports fan to create deeper connections with technology and culture. TMRW Sports’ first project, TGL presented by SoFi, is a new team golf league launched in partnership with the PGA TOUR. TMRW Sports is supported by an all-star roster of athletes, celebrities, and business leaders from the worlds of sports, media, technology, and finance who make up a powerful and diverse investor group. TMRW Sports joins Woods’ TGR Ventures and McIlroy’s Symphony Ventures, and is led by McCarley, founder and CEO. For more, visit TMRWSportsGroup.com.

About Businessolver:

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology that empowers empathetic service supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver’s unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.