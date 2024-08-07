Axion BioSystems Continues Agreement Giving Corning® Exclusive Rights to Distribute Award-Winning Cell Counting Device

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axion BioSystems today announced an agreement with Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) that continues Corning’s exclusive worldwide distribution rights for the Corning® Cell Counter. The simple yet powerful device, developed by Axion BioSystems and distributed by Corning, was recently included in the SelectScience® top 10 list of remarkable products advancing life science research. The agreement extends the successful collaboration between Corning and Axion BioSystems to bring essential, affordable lab tools to market and accelerate discovery.

Cell counting is a critical step in biomedical research applications, clinical diagnostics, and cell therapy administration. Compared to tedious and time-consuming manual cell counting, the Corning Cell Counter offers superior speed and reproducibility and an unprecedented level of detail, allowing it to distinguish between cells and debris, detect individual cells within a cluster, or count three-dimensional organoids and measure their size.

“The Corning Cell Counter not only simplifies the workflow in cell culture laboratories but is also timesaving and more reliable than standard methods,” said Axion BioSystems CEO Julien Bradley. “We look forward to extending our successful collaboration with Corning to distribute Axion’s cell counting device to scientists worldwide working to unlock the mechanisms of disease and accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapeutics.”

Since launching the revolutionary Maestro multielectrode array (MEA) platform in 2008, Axion BioSystems has continuously expanded its line of next-generation live-cell analysis tools to meet the demands of today’s complex research. In addition to next-generation MEA systems and cell counters, the company’s portfolio also includes impedance-based analyzers, automated imaging systems, and high-quality consumables used in academic, pharmaceutical, and biotech labs around the world.

About Axion BioSystems

Axion BioSystems is a leading life sciences tools company focused on innovative live-cell assays used to study the function of cells in vitro for drug discovery and disease modeling. The team at Axion BioSystems is dedicated to continuing the advancement of new technologies that accelerate research and further the understanding of biological complexity outside of the body. Axion BioSystems is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and has offices worldwide. www.axionbiosystems.com