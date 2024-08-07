South Texas Water Authority and Seven Seas Water Group Announce the Signing of a 30-Year Water-as-a-Service® Agreement

KINGSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--South Texas Water Authority (STWA) and Seven Seas Water Group (Seven Seas), a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service® solutions, are pleased to announce the signing of a long-term water supply agreement. Under this Water-as-a-Service® agreement, Seven Seas will construct a new brackish water reverse osmosis (BWRO) plant, designed to produce a minimum of 3 million gallons of drinking water per day. The water plant is scheduled to commence the delivery of fresh water in the first quarter of 2027.

This new water plant will serve the residents of the rapidly growing communities of Kleberg and Nueces Counties. It will also support the expanding business sector in the area, ensuring sustained economic growth and development. This is Seven Seas’ second BWRO Water-as-a-Service® plant in the area, following the successful collaboration between Seven Seas and the City of Alice, TX.

Jose Graveley, President of the STWA Board, added: “We are incredibly excited to bring reliable drinking water to our customers. This agreement guarantees stable water rates and a dependable water supply, which we believe will drive business investments and economic development. This Water-as-a-Service® model provides capabilities, guaranteed volume, and quality. Seven Seas will expand the capacity of the plant if demand increases, securing continued future growth.”

Rudy Madrid, County Judge Kleberg County, commented on the significance of the agreement: “This plant is essential for the sustainable growth of Kleberg and Nueces Counties. A reliable water supply ensures independence and stability, which are key factors in attracting new businesses and supporting the community.”

Henry Charrabé, CEO of Seven Seas, said: “We are excited to extend our Water-as-a-Service® model to STWA, providing reliable water to communities in Texas. This contract further strengthens the establishment of Seven Seas’ Water-as-a-Service® delivery method as the blueprint for helping solve the municipal water infrastructure crisis in the United States. Together with our colleagues at STWA, we can celebrate another excellent example of the public and private sectors joining forces. Our solutions offer a drought-resistant and independent water source without any upfront capital expenditure for the customer and the guaranteed delivery of reliable quantity and quality of water. We are excited about the strong prospects of similar Water-as-a-Service® contracts with additional customers in the United States.”

About the Seven Seas Water Group

Headquartered in Tampa, with operations across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, the Seven Seas Water Group (SSWG) delivers annually over 20 billion gallons of water to industrial, commercial, governmental, municipal, and hospitality customers. SSWG designs, builds, owns and operates, delivers new facilities, or acquires and upgrades existing facilities, with the goal of optimizing project risk transfer between the public and private sectors. With an outstanding reputation for decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, the SSWG “Water-as-a-Service®” approach seeks to help solve global water and wastewater infrastructure challenges.

About STWA

The South Texas Water Authority was created by the Legislature in 1979 to provide dependable water supplies to residents in central Kleberg County and western Nueces County. The STWA is committed to working with governmental entities, Water Supply Corporations, industry and commerce to maintain a water supply for current and future needs.