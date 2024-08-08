Origin Materials and Reed City Group Announce North American Mass Production Partnership for PET Caps and Closures

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. & REED CITY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials (“Origin”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, and Reed City Group, a full-scale injection mold builder, injection molder, hydraulic press maker, and automation solutions company, announced a strategic partnership to mass produce PET caps and closures in North America.

In Reed City Group’s Michigan facilities, the companies will operate Origin PET cap and closure commercial manufacturing lines. The lines will convert virgin and recycled PET into caps using high-speed equipment and automation. Origin’s caps are positioned to be the first commercially viable PET closures to reach the mass market.

“Together with Reed City Group we expect to begin mass production of PET caps for the North American region later this year,” said Origin Co-CEO and Co-Founder John Bissell. “We look forward to partnering with the Reed City Group team of over 200 people including skilled machinists, mechanical engineers, and operations professionals, with impressive capabilities in tool making and clean room manufacturing.”

Bissell added: “Our Reed City Group partnership enables a geographic expansion complementary to our previously announced mass production capability based in Europe. We are thrilled to announce this new member of our PET cap manufacturing ecosystem.”

Reed City Group’s CEO, Guy Boitos commented, “Our company has a long-standing commitment to innovation and bringing our two companies together to fulfil the market needs of sustainable products is a natural fit. We are eager to partner with Origin for this transformative project for years to come.”

Origin’s PET caps and closures are a transformative leap forward in packaging, improving recyclability including through cap tethering, enabling light-weighting, and extending product shelf-life while addressing a greater than $65 billion market. In conjunction with world-class partners like Reed City Group, we are solving the most difficult sustainability challenges, in alignment with our core mission to help transition the world to sustainable materials.

Origin’s PCO 1881-compatible caps, which can be made with virgin or recycled PET, will be available beginning in Q4 2024, with PCO 1881-compatible tethered caps and other cap types to follow afterward. To learn more about Origin’s PET caps and closures, visit our website or contact commercialorder@originmaterials.com.

About Origin Materials

Origin is a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Our innovations include PET caps and closures that bring recycling circularity and enhanced performance to a ~$65 billion market, specialty materials, and our patented biomass conversion platform that transforms carbon into sustainable materials for a wide range of end products addressing a ~$1 trillion market. Origin’s technology, economics, and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Reed City Group

Reed City Group is a full-scale mold builder, hydraulic press maker, automation systems provider, and plastic injection molding company based in Reed City, Michigan, known for high-quality manufacturing capabilities across several industries. From leveraging state-of-the-art clean rooms facilities in the bio-pharmaceutical industry to automating garage door manufacturing processes, Reed City Group’s reputation is built on core skilled trades. With values of integrity, attention to detail, and customer service, these attributes are evident in all products and services offered. Reed City Group is a portfolio company of Argosy Private Equity (PA, USA) and Stone River Capital Partners (MI, USA). For further information, please visit www.reedcitygroup.com, www.argosycapital.com, www.stonerivercap.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

