GoReact Strengthens Partnership With Skills and Education Group to Support Skill Development Around the Globe

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoReact, a skill mastery and assessment platform, announced an expanded partnership with Skills and Education Group, an awarding qualification and assessment organization for the education and skills sector.

Through this partnership GoReact and Skills and Education Group (SEG) aim to further enhance the quality and efficiency of skill assessments and qualifications, making it easier for learners to practice and master skills to gain valuable qualifications and improve their employability.

“We see Skills and Education Group as a key partner in our mission to elevate and accelerate skills-based learning around the globe,” said Jenny Gordon, VP of International Markets for GoReact. “This partnership is significant as it allows us to integrate our innovative assessment tools with SEG's extensive experience in delivering high-quality qualifications. Together, we can provide learners with the resources and support they need to develop their skills effectively and meet the demands of the modern workforce.”

Over the past year, the Skills and Education Group has integrated GoReact to assess skills across many disciplines, including teacher training, English as a second language (ESOL) and security. GoReact is integrated in SEG’s Learning Management System, Atom Pearl Tech, enabling a seamless assessment experience through that platform.

Scott Forbes, Deputy Chief Executive of the Skills and Education Group said, “The core mission of the Skills and Education Group is to advance skills and education in order to improve the lives of individuals – both domestically and internationally. The strengthening of our partnership with GoReact enables us to double down on our efforts to do this. We are committed to the upskilling of professionals to improve recruitment on a global scale, and we are delighted to be working with GoReact to enable us to bolster our assessment capacity.”

The two organizations recently signed an agreement with the National Skills Development Corporation, a public private partnership dedicated to building efficient vocational training initiatives empowering youth in India and the UK. The collaboration of the three skill-focused organizations is to empower individuals with essential training and certifications, enabling mobility in sectors such as healthcare, construction, and hospitality.

About GoReact

GoReact simplifies skills-based learning and assessment by providing more chances to practice, reflect and evaluate progress using the power of video. By providing evidence of competency, along with personalized feedback and AI-enabled tools, GoReact elevates skill development that transforms potential into mastery. Academic institutions and companies worldwide use GoReact to enable skill development to happen anytime, anywhere. See how GoReact helps all learners build skills for a brighter future at www.GoReact.com.

About Skills and Education Group

Skills and Education Group improves the lives of individuals by championing education and skills-oriented organisations, providers, and learners.

We provide high-quality services centred on collaboration, responsiveness, and diversity. Skills and Education Group forms lasting strategic partnerships with our members, creating opportunities in the wider education and skills sector to support workforce development.

Through our awarding organisations, we support all learners in achieving their full potential, regardless of age, background, or ability.

Together, our qualifications, funding opportunities, professional development programmes and initiatives in support of teaching, learning, assessment, and governance make real changes in people’s lives locally, nationally, and internationally.