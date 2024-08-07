Iteris Chosen by City of Lakeland for Smart Mobility and Safety Initiative

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced its selection by the City of Lakeland, Florida to provide smart mobility infrastructure management technologies to support the city’s Intersection Crash Avoidance Safety Program (iCASP).

The project includes the deployment of Vantage Next®, Iteris’ next-generation video detection system and VantageLive!®, an easy-to-use, web-based data service that allows users to view activity at their intersections by automatically collecting and analyzing vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian data, removing the need for manual, costly data collection efforts. These technologies will enable FDOT and the City of Lakeland to proactively prioritize easy-to-implement red light running countermeasures with the Red Protect safety feature.

Lakeland will also utilize BlueTOAD® roadside units at select intersections. BlueTOAD combines real-time and historical Bluetooth detection with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) interconnectivity to enable various connected vehicle applications as well as to provide synchronization with transportation agency travel-time and performance-measures based systems.

Vantage Next, VantageLive! and BlueTOAD are key components of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure continuously. The platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

The City of Lakeland initiated this project due to a high number of crashes attributed to red light running in certain high-impact intersections throughout the city. The deployment of Iteris’ advanced technologies at 19 of these intersections is expected to increase safety for Lakeland’s traveling public.

"We're thrilled to be supporting FDOT and the City of Lakeland in their Intersection Collision Avoidance Safety Program," said Kevin Exner, regional vice president at Iteris. "This is not only an excellent chance to carry on with our extensive work in the Florida market, but it also combines two of our greatest passions at Iteris: the advancement of ITS infrastructure and the enhancement of road user safety."

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

