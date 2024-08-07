Renowned Paediatric Hospital Alder Hey Children’s NHS FT Live with MEDITECH Expanse

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading paediatric healthcare provider Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust (Liverpool, UK) recently achieved a critical milestone in its digital strategy when it went LIVE with MEDITECH Expanse. The web-based Electronic Patient Record (EPR) shares real-time updates among care providers and provides them with a comprehensive view of a patient’s current and historical health records, enabling safer, more connected and efficient care.

The organisation named the EPR project ‘Aldercare.’

As one of Europe’s biggest and busiest children’s hospitals, Alder Hey selected MEDITECH’s Expanse Electronic Patient Record (EPR) to support its widespread innovation goals which include improving patient care and the clinician’s experience. For clinicians, Expanse provides mobility, personalised workflows, and built-in analytics reporting that will enhance efficiency and user satisfaction. Patient engagement is supported by enabling access to their health data via the Patient and Consumer Health Portal or MHealth app. Through these tools, patients are also able to self schedule appointments and pre-register.

“The EPR is a foundational piece of our technology puzzle,” said Alder Hey Chief Digital and Information Officer Kate Warriner. “It provides built-in tools to improve quality outcomes, support patient engagement, and enhance care coordination. Additionally, the interoperable platform will support new technologies as we continue our longstanding commitment to innovation.”

One of its future goals is to implement Expanse Oncology. The outpatient solution connects the entire care team through specialty-specific workflows, evidence-based decision support, and mobile access to patient data. The organisation plans to introduce MEDITECH’s predictive Surveillance solution, which analyses data in real time to help identify high risk patients and alert care teams for early intervention and improved outcomes.

“Alder Hey exemplifies how an organisation can combine innovation and technology to transform healthcare for patients and providers,” said MEDITECH Associate Vice President, Customer Product Support and International Michael Malone. “We look forward to continuing to work together as they harness the infinite opportunities for advancement that Expanse provides.”

A MEDITECH customer for more than 25 years, Alder Hey was the first specialist Trust in the UK and the first paediatric hospital in Europe to earn HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 for its use of digital technology to enhance patient care. It is one of Europe’s biggest and busiest children’s hospitals, caring for more than 330,000 children, young people, and families each year. As a teaching and training hospital, the Trust also provides education and training to 900 medical and more than 800 nursing and allied health professional students each year.

