Cyble and Wipro Forge Alliance to Offer AI-Driven Cybersecurity Risk Management Solutions

ATLANTA & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyble, a pioneer in AI-powered threat intelligence, today announced a partnership with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, to enhance enterprise cybersecurity risk management through AI-driven threat intelligence solutions. The partnership brings together Cyble's patented artificial intelligence (AI) systems and automation capabilities with Wipro’s global security and compliance expertise to provide security teams with deeper insights and enable more informed decision-making.

The collaboration integrates Cyble’s AI and machine learning-driven platforms into Wipro’s cybersecurity risk frameworks to provide real-time threat intelligence, proactive attack surface management and comprehensive risk assessments that can fortify businesses against advanced cyber threats. Cyble and Wipro's integration also enhances capabilities in Dark Web monitoring and brand protection, ensuring early threat detection with more effective responses.

"The co-development between Wipro and Cyble goes beyond simply expanding our technical capabilities,” said Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President & Global Head – Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited. “In this age of continuous disruption, enterprises must stay several steps ahead of the bad actors by implementing robust and automated threat detection platforms. Cyble’s leadership in AI and automation perfectly complements the deep understanding of today’s risk and compliance challenges that Wipro’s expert Cybersecurists bring to the table. This reaffirms our commitment to secure the modern enterprise in a constantly evolving cybersecurity and regulatory landscape.”

Beenu Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Cyble, echoed Buffomante’s sentiment, stating, "Wipro's decision to utilize Cyble's threat intelligence platform highlights the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures in today's digital landscape. Together, we are committed to delivering unparalleled threat intelligence and mitigation capabilities to global enterprises. Our advanced solutions offer brand monitoring and detection, data breach monitoring and cyber threat intelligence that empower organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats."

Dipesh Ranjan, Chief Partner Officer at Cyble, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "By combining Wipro's global reach and Cyble's expertise in threat intelligence, we are well-positioned to provide unparalleled protection to enterprises worldwide."

Cyble has recently gained significant market recognition. Frost & Sullivan named Cyble as Innovation Leader in the Frost Radar™: Cyber Threat Intelligence 2024. Gartner included Cyble in two Hype Cycles™ for DRPS category, Forrester recognized Cyble in its ASM Landscape 2024 report, and G2 highlighted Cyble as a leader in the Dark Web Monitoring Providers grid. These accolades underscore Cyble’s leadership and innovative capabilities in the cybersecurity domain.

The announcement comes on the heels of Wipro's recent recognition as Cyble's Global System Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year.

For more information on the Cyble/Wipro partnership, visit wipro.com/partner-ecosystem/cyble

About Cyble

Cyble, a trailblazer in Cyber Threat Intelligence, is committed to democratizing Dark Web Threat Intelligence through advanced AI and Machine Learning solutions. Recognized as one of the most sought-after workplaces, Cyble’s culture fosters innovation, collaboration, and professional growth. With a proven track record in delivering cutting-edge research and proactive monitoring, Cyble stands at the forefront of the cybersecurity landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with a global presence spanning Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and India, Cyble is the trusted authority empowering organizations to proactively combat evolving cyber threats.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

