FiscalNote Extends Its Leadership in Securing New and Expanded Customer Agreements With Major Global Corporates in Regulated Industries

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced a range of new large, enterprise customer agreements, including Fortune 500 leaders across the technology, health and life sciences, finance, energy, and manufacturing and industrial sectors, cementing its ongoing role as a critical partner for the world’s leading and most important decision-makers.

FiscalNote’s commercial customer success announcement includes both new customer wins and expansions of existing contracts through upsell and cross sell opportunities. These customers are all leading companies in heavily-regulated industries, and are leveraging FiscalNote’s powerful suite of offerings that continue to be enhanced by ongoing AI-powered innovations and product enhancements.

Recent commercial sector contract wins and expansions announced today by FiscalNote include major brands such as:

Pepsico

FirstSolar

Sallie Mae

APCO Worldwide

Meijer

Bentley Systems

APEX Clean Energy

DaVita

Western Digital Technologies

QatarEnergy

CNA Insurance

MediaCom Communications

Invenergy

In addition, other recent commercial wins include: a seven-figure customer agreement with one of the world’s largest U.S.-based multinational technology companies; one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies and one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S.; one of the world’s leading social media platforms; a top 5 global oil services companies; a top 5 on-demand online grocery delivery company; and one of the top 5 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Whether at the municipal, county, state, federal, or global level, electoral changes are posing monumental shifts in the direction of policymaking and regulatory activity. To catalyze both efficiency and effectiveness on policy monitoring and action, organizations seek a comprehensive solution that blends human analysis, AI integrations, and innovative SaaS platforms to gain answers to pressing needs on a minute-by-minute basis. By relying on FiscalNote, these organizations are able to harness the power of AI to seek new opportunities, identify and address geopolitical, policy, and regulatory challenges, and mitigate operational risk in a challenging worldwide economic environment.

These enterprises are using FiscalNote’s unparalleled suite of AI-powered streamlined workspaces, award-winning content, essential datasets, and powerful advocacy products to achieve business-critical objectives, including:

Tracking, comprehending, and acting on critical and fast-moving political, regulatory, and policy developments around the world – and doing so efficiently without significant expansion of their talent or operational resources.

Navigating potential reductions in operations in certain foreign jurisdictions with a thorough and timely understanding of related compliance and sanctions issues.

Leveraging data regarding government spending – even down to local discussions at the municipal council and school board level – to identify upcoming government procurement decisions in efforts to discover and capture incremental revenue.

“At FiscalNote, corporate customers are increasingly using our broad and innovative portfolio of groundbreaking offerings to survive and thrive in a challenging worldwide geopolitical and macroeconomic environment and increasingly complex policy and regulatory landscape,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “We understand our customers’ needs, especially in a climate where proven and solution-driven ROI for the enterprise matters more than ever. FiscalNote’s AI-powered, mission-critical solutions both provide an understanding of policy implications and the tools to act upon them. We are honored that the world’s most prominent companies choose FiscalNote to navigate these uncertain and volatile times.”

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leader in policy and global intelligence. By uniquely combining data, technology, and insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Dragonfly, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.