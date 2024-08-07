Warner Bros. Pictures Partners With AMC Theatres and Dolby to Return Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” to Select Big Screens Worldwide, in Anticipation of the Upcoming Debut of the HBO Original “The Penguin” on Max

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman” flies back into select theaters around the globe for one special night—in the U.S. on Wednesday, August 28 and internationally on a select date on or near the 28th—in celebration of the upcoming debut of the HBO® Original series “The Penguin.” At the screening, fans will not only revisit Gotham City with Robert Pattinson as Batman, but they will be the first to see an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of “The Penguin,” with insights from series star Colin Farrell, executive producers Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Lauren LeFranc, who also writes and serves as showrunner, and Craig Zobel, who also directed the first three episodes.

The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution and Andrew Cripps, President, International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, who stated, “ ‘The Batman’ was a massive hit around the world when we released it in 2022, and we’re excited to be able to bring it back to theaters in partnership with our friends at AMC and Dolby, giving audiences a chance to see it again on the big screen as they gear up for more of Colin Farrell’s terrific performance as The Penguin.”

Reeves’ powerful new vision of the globally iconic DC Super Hero was both a critical and commercial success, as the blockbuster “The Batman” grossed over $772 million at the worldwide box office in its initial theatrical run in the first quarter of 2022. Oz/The Penguin, portrayed by Farrell in the film, became an immediate fan favorite and, with the actor on board, Reeves turned to showrunner Lauren LeFranc to develop a limited series.

“The Penguin,” an eight-episode HBO Original limited series from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, will debut on September 19, 2024 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Domestically, the Studio is partnering exclusively with AMC and Dolby on 100 Dolby Cinema® at AMC screens across the U.S. Internationally, the film will be available in Dolby Cinema and Dolby Atmos® in theaters across The UK, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, and South Korea. Audiences will receive a mini-poster featuring exclusive new art, while supplies last.

About “The Batman”

From Warner Bros. Pictures, Matt Reeves’s “The Batman,” stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

More than a year of stalking the streets as the Batman (Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oz, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, with Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Reeves directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, “The Batman.” The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About “The Penguin”

The HBO Original series “The Penguin,” from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, debuts September 19. Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka “The Penguin”), the eight-episode DC Studios limited series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster “The Batman.” Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. Cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo) and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush). The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, “The Penguin” is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal, and DC Studios. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

