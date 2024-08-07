SJI, OPAL Fuels Begin Construction on Burlington Renewable Natural Gas Facility

FOLSOM, N.J. & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--South Jersey Industries (SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company, and OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL), a vertically integrated leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity, announced today that construction has commenced on an RNG production facility, with an annual design capacity of nearly 0.92 million MMBtus, at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex solid waste landfill in Florence Township, New Jersey. The project represents the second collaboration between the companies to develop, construct, own and operate RNG facilities.

Using proven technology, the project will capture methane produced naturally from the decomposition of organic material from the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex and transform it into RNG, a low-carbon, low-cost transportation fuel. Approximately 6.5 million gas gallons equivalent (GGE) of RNG can be produced annually from the design capacity of the plant. OPAL Fuels will distribute the RNG via its fueling station network to heavy-duty trucks to help lower emissions from these vehicles while also reducing fuel costs for these fleets. Once fully operational and when used as a transportation fuel, the RNG produced at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex will reduce methane emissions from the landfill and avoid the use of fossil fuels, and is expected to displace over 530,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) per year. As such, the project is addressing the two most critical greenhouse gas issues causing climate change today: methane and transportation emissions.

“ We are proud to work with SJI to develop the Burlington RNG facility, encouraging renewable energy production in New Jersey and supporting the state’s transition to a low carbon economy,” said Jonathan Maurer, co-CEO, OPAL Fuels. “ Burlington is the latest addition to our growing number of RNG projects, a portfolio of assets underpinned by a proven solution to bring value to our landfill partners and fight climate change both at the source of emissions and in the transportation sector.”

“ SJI is proud to partner with OPAL Fuels on the construction of the Burlington Renewable Natural Gas Facility,” said Mike Renna, President and CEO of SJI. “ We are energized to continue our journey towards advancing a sustainable energy landscape in New Jersey.”

About SJI

South Jersey Industries (SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Renewable Energy Ventures. SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 725,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJI Renewable Energy Ventures, a non-utility subsidiary of SJI, specializes in the ownership, development, construction, and operation of diverse renewable energy projects. These projects include the development of solar, fuel cell, and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) sourced from a variety of feedstocks including dairy manure, landfill gas, and organic food waste. With a robust portfolio and pipeline of future projects, SJI Renewable Energy Ventures is positioned to be a national leader in advancing sustainable energy solutions. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

About OPAL Fuels Inc.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low-carbon intensity renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy-duty trucking and other hard-to-de-carbonize industrial sectors. In addition to the 17 RNG facilities OPAL Fuels has in operation and construction today, the company also has 16 renewable power projects in operation and under construction and an extensive dispensing operation, which delivers renewable fuel to heavy-duty fleet customers through a nationwide network of more than 300 fueling stations. To learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America’s harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com.

