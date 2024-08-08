Kindred Bravely Partners with The Lactation Network to Support Breastfeeding Families

OCEANSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindred Bravely, the leader in maternity & nursing apparel, is pleased to announce a purposeful partnership with The Lactation Network (TLN), provider of insurance-covered lactation care through the nation’s largest network of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs). This collaboration combines Kindred Bravely’s award-winning nursing & pumping bras with TLN’s lactation expertise to support breastfeeding families.

Kindred Bravely is proud to offer comprehensive resources through TLN’s patient and lactation consultant portals. These resources will include educational content for new parents with guidance on products to reach their breastfeeding goals. Additionally, Kindred Bravely is dedicated to expanding awareness of and access to high-quality lactation care by connecting its customers with TLN’s industry-leading services.

“As a company that understands the importance of breastfeeding support, we're thrilled to partner with TLN, the leader in lactation care. Together, we’ll bring our game-changing pumping & nursing bras to even more moms. I couldn’t be more excited to make breastfeeding journeys easier through this pairing of our exceptional products and TLN’s professional expertise,” said Lisa McNeill, CEO of Kindred Bravely.

Founded and led by moms, Kindred Bravely understands the challenges of motherhood firsthand and offers moms invaluable support through thoughtfully designed products and a nurturing community. To date, Kindred Bravely has donated more than 90,000 bras and over $4 million to organizations that assist underserved mothers.

TLN is a mission-driven company building healthcare systems designed to remove barriers to access, dismantle stigmas, and support all parents with lactation care.

Through this collaboration, Kindred Bravely and TLN will help ensure families have the support they need to thrive in their breastfeeding journeys.

ABOUT KINDRED BRAVELY

Kindred Bravely has been the go-to for comfortable, functional maternity & breastfeeding clothes since 2015. Named #762 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies in the US, Kindred Bravely is here for moms no matter where they are on their motherhood journeys. For more information, visit www.kindredbravely.com.

ABOUT THE LACTATION NETWORK

The Lactation Network (TLN) connects families nationwide with insurance-covered lactation consultations through the largest network of IBCLCs, providing accessible and inclusive gold-standard lactation care. For more information, visit lactationnetwork.com.