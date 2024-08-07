Cariloop’s Caregiver Support Benefit Enhances Dow’s Employee Wellbeing Strategy

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cariloop, the leading comprehensive caregiver support platform, is proud to announce it has partnered with Dow to offer support to the company’s approximate 19,000 North American employees who are balancing work and caring for loved ones.

“We all have tremendous responsibilities, at work and at home, supporting our workforce beyond just the paycheck, with benefits that take into consideration the real demands in people’s lives, is more than just a nice to do,” said Lisa Bryant, CHRO, Dow. “The wellbeing of Team Dow is a top priority for us as we determine what resources we will invest in to better support the incredible talent we have at Dow. We sought a partner who could help employees at any stage in their life, whether they are new parents navigating prenatal care or determining how to best prepare for end-of-life care and every moment in between. Cariloop fills that gap and can meet employees where they are.”

Dow has a long-standing commitment to investing in the health and safety for their employees. One way that is done is through offering a robust portfolio of Total Rewards benefits and wellbeing programs.

As Dow originally sought a caregiving solution for its working parent population, the breadth of Cariloop’s caregiver support across pediatrics, childcare, education, adult, and elder care aligned with this overarching Total Rewards philosophy. The demand for support among Dow’s population caring for aging parents exceeded expectations and met a previously unknown need among the workforce. Through the platform, Dow employees are able to access a robust content library, as well as a suite of digital tools to utilize in planning and managing the care of their loved ones. When employees need more hands-on support, they can work with a Cariloop Care Coach who can guide them through their caregiving journey as well as remove some of the burdens that come with researching and vetting resources.

“Total wellbeing encompasses an employee’s physical, mental, emotional, financial and social health. When employees are stressed about the health of their loved ones, they are far less likely to focus on their own wellbeing,” said Michael Walsh, CEO of Cariloop. “By offering a platform like Cariloop for employees to better manage the care of their loved ones, and ultimately themselves, Dow is creating an environment where employees can show up as their best selves and not feel the heavy burden of having to navigate caregiving on their own. As Dow continues to invest in premier solutions that positively impact their workforce, we are honored to partner together and look forward to playing our part in enhancing the total wellbeing of Dow employees.”

Launched over the summer, all of Dow’s U.S. and Canada-based employees have access to the Cariloop platform and its Care Coach for no additional cost to them. For more information on how Cariloop supports employers in helping their workforce balance work and personal life, visit cariloop.com/employers.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world’s leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. ​​​​Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

About Cariloop

Cariloop helps families manage their loved ones' care needs by connecting them to an employer-sponsored, digitally-powered caregiver support platform. Experienced Care Coaches provide personalized guidance and professional support, while Cariloop’s digital platform offers resources for finding, booking, and paying for care, accessing information, and utilizing tools essential for caregiving. The comprehensive solution aims to reduce stress and burnout for employees, driving increased productivity and reduced absenteeism for employers. For more information, visit www.cariloop.com.