Simplify Healthcare Welcomes Innova Solutions as an Authorized Partner for AI-Driven Health Payer Solutions

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Healthcare, a leading provider of enterprise SaaS solutions to Payers (health insurance companies), today announced Innova Solutions as its newest Authorized Solution Partner. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the healthcare industry, as Innova Solutions will implement Simplify Healthcare's purpose built software solutions for Payers, enhancing their operational efficiency and member experience.

Innova Solutions, a technology and talent solutions provider renowned for its enduring commitment to innovation, will now offer Simplify Healthcare's state-of-the-art software to Payers looking to transform their business models. Through its global family of brands, Innova delivers cutting-edge capabilities designed to accelerate client success — including generative AI, data and analytics, intelligent automation, digital product engineering, cloud services, and managed IT services. This collaboration is expected to set new standards in healthcare technology, delivering robust, scalable, and flexible solutions to meet the dynamic needs of today's Healthcare Payers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Innova Solutions,” said Vinay Nadig, Chief Strategy Officer and GM, Simplify App Fabric™ and Simplify AI™, Simplify Healthcare. “Their expertise in technology implementation and deep understanding of the Healthcare Payer space makes them the ideal partner to bring our solutions to more customers in the market.”

Bhaumik Kothari, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Simplify Healthcare, added “This partnership (with Innova Solutions) is a significant step in our endeavor to accelerate delivery of AI-driven Healthcare Payer solutions. Innova's dedication to excellence and their innovative approach aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are excited to see the transformative impact this collaboration will have on the industry.”

Vaibhav Srivastava, President of Healthcare, Insurance, and Life Sciences at Innova Solutions, stated, “Achieving the status of an Authorized Solution Partner with Simplify Healthcare is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and technical prowess. For nearly three decades, Innova has enabled healthcare organizations to streamline operations and make data-driven decisions through transformative technology solutions. We are excited to work alongside Simplify Healthcare as we continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to Payers across the industry.”

“By integrating Simplify Healthcare's innovative SaaS platform with our visionary solutions, we're not just improving Healthcare delivery — we're reimagining it,” said Roshan Uttangi, Senior Vice President and Segment Head of Payers at Innova Solutions. “Our Innovators are energized by the groundbreaking opportunities this partnership presents and the unparalleled value it will soon bring to our customers, setting a new standard in accessible and affordable healthcare.”

With this partnership, both companies are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration that will empower Healthcare Payers with advanced tools that power connected benefits and provider data journeys to succeed in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare powers connected benefits and provider journeys for Payers through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud™ — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of products, benefits, and provider data. Simplify Healthcare also enables Payers to build enterprise solutions quickly and innovate on a configurable, secure, and low-code application development platform — Simplify App Fabric™.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Innova Solutions along with its subsidiaries employs over 55,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3B. Through global delivery centers across North America, APAC, and Europe, Innova Solutions delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields.