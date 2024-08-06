Kurin Works with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Patient Safety and Increased Access to High Quality Healthcare

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kurin, Inc., a certified Minority Business Enterprise, and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are working together to reduce contaminated blood cultures and improve high quality healthcare at Ohio State patient care centers.

“We are pleased to engage with this prestigious organization,” said Tom Thompson, Kurin Executive VP of Sales. “We are always impressed when hospitals demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their patients. We are similarly driven to improving patient outcomes and helping those who are providing care to these patients.”

This agreement:

Provides FDA 510(k)-cleared approaches to address contaminated blood culture problems.

Brings clinicians elegantly simple, intuitive technologies that help simplify clinical workflow, specimen stewardship, and prevention of sepsis misdiagnosis.

Contaminated blood cultures are a significant problem, as roughly one-third of the positive results are wrong, exposing these patients to unnecessary antibiotics, extending hospital stays and impacting larger community health issues, such as antimicrobial resistance and life-threatening C. diff. infections. Kurin Lock® and Kurin Jet™ provide clinicians the tools they need to address these problems.

About Kurin, Inc.

Kurin, Inc., a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is focused on the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products that help healthcare providers reduce contaminated blood cultures. Kurin, manufactured in San Diego, CA, has received FDA 510(k) market clearance. For more information about Kurin, visit the website at www.kurin.com.