Kulur Group Named Agency of Record for Ad Astra Media for "The Doctor Is In" Series

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kulur Group (Kulur), a diverse-owned challenger brand agency–partnering with brands that dare to challenge the status quo to market bold and transformative ideas, announced today that it has been named Agency of Record for Ad Astra Media (Ad Astra), a minority-owned social impact production studio that crafts entertaining and educational IP across digital platforms and print media–catering to diverse audiences from Kindergarten to Career.

“This new collaboration is hands down one of Kulur Group’s most exciting yet,” said Kulur Group CEO, Nicholas Love. “There is no easy way to say it, but the truth is Science has a diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging problem, and Kulur Group is excited to partner with brands working to ensure cultures underrepresented in the scientific workforce are exposed to diverse creative content at the earliest ages possible to inspire them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. We’re excited to partner with a purposeful entity like Ad Astra Media.”

Among the key initiatives Kulur will be undertaking is growing visibility and interest in Ad Astra’s latest collaboration with Joel Bervell (Joel), a Ghanaian-American medical student, science communicator, and host of ‘The Dose’ Podcast with The Commonwealth Fund, who has garnered international acclaim for his commitment to combating health disparities in the field of medicine. Together, Ad Astra and Joel have co-developed a new animated children’s show entitled ‘The Doctor Is In,’ that aims to help children better understand their bodies and the proactive steps they can take as early as possible to live their best lives in good health.

“Our mission for the creation of ‘The Doctor Is In,’ is to engage with children in historically marginalized communities at a time when their young minds are open to exploring all of the possibilities a career in medicine can offer them,” said Joel Bervell. “So, not only is the show teaching them how to proactively safeguard their health, it’s also exposing them to Black and Brown animated medical heroes. Simultaneously, we are helping diverse children learn about different health professions that are available for them to pursue regardless of their race or gender. We also feel our new animated series will encourage co-viewing amongst diverse families, boosting shared educational values within the home.”

CEO and Founder of Ad Astra Media, Dr. José Morey, believes Kulur Group has a phenomenal presence and mission that aligns strongly with the Ad Astra brand, and also brings a diverse powerhouse team that is reflective of their target audiences.

“What we hope to achieve is no easy feat,” said José Morey M.D. “We want to normalize people seeing Black and Brown physicians and clinicians. We want to instill confidence in young diverse children– boosting their knowledge of medicine and healthcare and encouraging them to pursue careers in medicine. With Kulur Group, we believe we have found the right partner to dare to pursue a future in America where disparities in medicine no longer exist.”

About Kulur Group:

Pronounced “Color,” the Kulur Group is a diverse-owned challenger brand agency that exists to partner with companies that dare to be D.O.P.E.--challenging the status quo to communicate and market bold ideas leveraging pioneering brand management and omnichannel marketing to drive significant growth and revenue. Learn more @ www.kulurgroup.com

About Ad Astra Media:

Ad Astra Media is a minority-owned social impact studio that blends successes for societal good. We craft entertaining, educational content across a myriad of digital platforms and print media–catering to diverse audiences. With a proven track record, including collaborations with Amazon Prime, NASA, and more, the Ad Astra team mirrors the background of the youth and Career professionals we engage. We emphasize fun in S.T.E.A.M., offering children’s books, animation, immersive experiences, and much more via multilingual outreach. Our goal is bold yet simple: Reduce educational disparities and spark S.T.E.A.M. interest–inspiring all students, regardless of their race, gender, or background, to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Learn more @ www.adastramedia.org