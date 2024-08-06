Sensormatic Solutions and HappyOrNot Elevate Customer Experience With Brand Vitality Meter, Available Now

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), collaborates with HappyOrNot®, the global leader in customer and employee experience management solutions, to announce a strategic go-to-market alliance and a new offering that puts the customer experience front and center.

The Brand Vitality Meter enables stores to merge shopper feedback data collected from HappyOrNot’s Smiley Touch™, Smiley Terminal™ devices at the store and Smiley Digital™ for online channels with Sensormatic Solutions traffic insights, empowering retailers to make informed decisions that optimize retail locations. The Brand Vitality Meter along with HappyOrNot’s Smiley suite of devices are now globally available to retailers through Sensormatic Solutions.

“ Our collaboration with HappyOrNot is based on our shared core commitments: helping retailers who depend on us for operational insights to enhance the experiences for the shoppers who rely on them,” said Nick Pompa, traffic leader at Sensormatic Solutions. “ Retail operations are complex, but understanding the interconnectivity between store performance and customer satisfaction doesn’t have to be. The Brand Vitality Meter blends traffic data from our ShopperTrak Analytics solution with customer feedback data from HappyOrNot’s feedback management system to optimize the in-store experience. HappyOrNot offers a straightforward, easy-to-use way to collect customer feedback for use alongside operational data. This enables retail leaders to monitor the overall health of their brands and elevate performance.”

Brand Vitality Meter provides insight into customer satisfaction at critical touchpoints in the in-store or e-commerce journey. This holistic approach allows retailers to connect customer satisfaction scores to crucial metrics such as sales, conversion rate and average transaction size, providing a roadmap to improve customer journeys.

The Brand Vitality Meter keys in on three areas:

Customer experience: Insights into customer satisfaction can help retailers identify friction and problem areas on the floor to better align labor allocation with traffic flow.

Insights into customer satisfaction can help retailers identify friction and problem areas on the floor to better align labor allocation with traffic flow. Shopper sentiments: Sentiment scores can help retailers get a better sense of how their customers regard their brand and shopping experiences, including omnichannel services like “buy online, pick up in store” (BOPIS) or Click-n-Collect.

Sentiment scores can help retailers get a better sense of how their customers regard their brand and shopping experiences, including omnichannel services like “buy online, pick up in store” (BOPIS) or Click-n-Collect. Store performance: Consumers’ reactions to different store locations and shopping touchpoints can help retailers unravel how customer satisfaction impacts store performance.

“ HappyOrNot’s goal has always been to take the mystery out of customer satisfaction, and that’s something Sensormatic Solutions has also made central to its business throughout the years,” said Scott Erickson, vice president, global partnerships and alliances at HappyOrNot. “ Brand Vitality Meter brings together the work each brand has done to provide real-time, actionable customer experience insight to offer retailers a more powerful, precise and prescriptive solution designed specifically for today’s retail landscape.”

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions Brand Vitality Meter, visit Brand Vitality Meter - Sensormatic. To explore the rest of the brand’s shopper insight solutions, visit www.sensormatic.com/shopper-insights.

