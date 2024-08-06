UVDI Secures ECAT Approval from U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for Ultraviolet Disinfection Technology

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UltraViolet Devices Inc. (UVDI), a developer of advanced ultraviolet disinfection technology, announced today that it has received Electronic Catalog (ECAT) government contract approval from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency.

The designation (ECAT #SPE2D1-23-D0007) enables UVDI to provide its suite of advanced UV surface and air disinfection technology products including the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer with Smart Connect, UVDI-GO and V-PURE to disinfect the spaces and surfaces that our veterans and military service members encounter when receiving care at all U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities.

UVDI’s UV-C whole room surface disinfection technology, UVDI-360, has been proven (in independent clinical and laboratory studies) to achieve 99.99% inactivation of 35 microorganisms within an eight-foot radius in five minutes. This powerful disinfecting capability combines with UVDI’s proprietary automated connectivity to provide real-time reporting and exceptional durability at significant savings for the hospital. The UVDI-GO takes this surface disinfection know-how and makes it portable while the V-PURE utilizes UV-C for air disinfection coupled with HEPA filtration.

“Obtaining the ECAT designation opens up a world of new possibilities for UVDI as we expand upon our mission to serve the healthcare community,” said Peter Veloz, UVDI’s CEO. “We’re proud to support our service members and their families with our UV room disinfection technology. It’s personal for us as well as we have several team members at UVDI who are veterans. We’re grateful for the opportunity to make this technology more readily available.”

ECAT was developed to streamline the Defense Logistics Agency’s business practices and expand its range of procurement options. ECAT also allows deploying units to rapidly acquire the full spectrum of products necessary to satisfy requirements from a multitude of commercial sources.

About UVDI:

Based in Valencia, California, UVDI has been focused on developing advanced ultraviolet disinfection technologies for more than three decades. As a proud certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), UVDI is a leader in expanding the understanding and utility of UV technology. UVDI was one of the first companies to utilize UV for whole room disinfection in healthcare and is at the forefront of UV disinfection innovations in commercial and institutional air applications. With over 10,000 installations around the globe, including at LAX and SFO airports, UVDI is dedicated to providing effective disinfection solutions wherever they are needed, and innovating to expand their use in the future. Learn more at uvdi.com.