CACI Awarded $416 Million Task Order to Provide Modern Technology for U.S. Army Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Missions

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year technology task order valued at up to $416 million to design, produce, and deliver complex, customized radio frequency (RF) systems for U.S. Army’s signals intelligence (SIGINT) missions.

“SIGINT has always been essential to intelligence missions. However, as multi-domain threats evolve at a moment’s notice, the Army requires superior integration of modern technologies at the tactical edge,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “By utilizing our cutting-edge hardware and software systems and our expert analysis, we will give warfighters operational agility through enhanced situational awareness and force protection, as well as increased capacity to outpace our adversaries.”

As part of the Exploit, Enhance, Enable and Influence-TENCAP (E3I-T) work, CACI will begin deploying new, upgraded systems this year. The company will also help the Army to address evolving risks through SIGINT data analysis feeds.

CACI has a demonstrated history of delivering DoD and IC capabilities with more than 700 systems deployed globally. CACI’s SIGINT capabilities leverage the largest signals library in the world combined with precision techniques and technology for highly effective collection, processing, and information dissemination.

