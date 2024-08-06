Grameenphone Partners with Mobileum to Launch AI-Driven Risk Management Transformation

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics and network solutions, is pleased to announce that Grameenphone, Bangladesh’s largest telecommunications service provider with more than 85 million subscribers, has selected Mobileum’s next-generation revenue assurance and fraud management (RAFM) solution, built on its flagship Active Intelligence Platform (AIP), to conduct its risk management transformation. This strategic partnership will empower Grameenphone to identify and prevent revenue leakage, strengthen fraud detection, and deliver customers a more secure and efficient service.

“In today's dynamic business landscape, ensuring customer experience and combating fraud are critical business imperatives. By implementing this cutting-edge AI-powered solution, we are taking a proactive approach to safeguarding our future and ensuring our customers receive the highest quality service with less concerns about fraud and security threats,” said Yasir Azman, CEO at Grameenphone.

As part of this partnership, Grameenphone will upgrade technology, train staff, and collaborate with Mobileum for continuous improvement to adapt to evolving threats and market conditions. Initially, the focus will be on implementing advanced AI and machine learning tools to enhance existing systems, while providing comprehensive training for Grameenphone’s staff to effectively utilize these technologies.

“We are proud to partner with Grameenphone on this transformative journey and we anticipate a strong positive impact on all stakeholders. Continuous improvement is a fundamental aspect of this engagement, and it will ensure that Grameenphone remains ahead of potential risks, maintaining secure and efficient operations. By adopting this innovative solution, Grameenphone can protect its customers from potential fraud, secure revenue streams, optimize operations, and comply with regulatory requirements,” stated Mike Salfity, CEO at Mobileum.

“At Grameenphone, we are committed to continuous innovation and leveraging cutting-edge AI-driven technology to enhance our services. Mobileum's Active Intelligence Platform aligns perfectly with our vision of AI-first Telco. It will equip us with advanced analytics to identify and prevent revenue leakage, strengthen our fraud detection capabilities, and ultimately ensure we deliver the best possible value to our customers,” stated Niranjan Srinivasan, Chief Information Officer at Grameenphone.

“We are excited to implement this innovative RAFM system. It is designed to provide a better customer experience, protect against fraudulent activity through advanced AI technology, and reinforces our commitment to continuous innovation in our services,” said Md. Arif Uddin, Chief Risk Officer at Grameenphone.

Mobileum AIP is a comprehensive platform that utilizes machine learning algorithms to analyze large and high frequency data streams in real time. By deploying this solution, Grameenphone will make considerable progress in terms of proactive assurance, enhanced fraud detection and deeper customer intelligence.

“We're deploying Mobileum's AI-powered solution to elevate customer experience. This next-generation platform will proactively safeguard Grameenphone's customers from fraud, ensuring a secure network environment. Additionally, it will provide us with deeper insights into usage patterns. This knowledge empowers us to optimize network performance and ultimately deliver the best possible value to our valued customers,” stated Tanveer M. Haque, Head of Data Analytics at Grameenphone.

“Grameenphone’s RAFM Transformation Project is a pivotal initiative highlighting Mobileum’s commitment to innovation and leadership in revenue assurance and fraud management. This initiative provides Grameenphone with robust tools to secure revenue, optimize efficiency, and ensure compliance. Advanced technology will enable Grameenphone to proactively identify and mitigate risk, ensuring financial stability in an increasingly complex market,” stated Raja Hussain, Chief Revenue Officer at Mobileum.

About Grameenphone

Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group, is a leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh with 85.3 million subscribers. Since its inception in 1997, Grameenphone has built the largest cellular network in the country, covering over 99 percent of the country's population. With its brand promise to enable customers to "Go beyond," Grameenphone seeks to help customers get the full benefit of mobile data and voice services and provide Internet For All. Grameenphone is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. www.grameenphone.com, www.facebook.com/grameenphone.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

Learn more at https://www.mobileum.com/.