The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office Modernizes Its Loan Management Practices with DebtBook

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DebtBook, a leading provider of cloud software for treasury and accounting teams in the public finance industry, today announced that the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office (Wyoming STO) has selected the firm’s Debt Management solution to centralize and unify its loan data, processes, and reporting.

​The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office is a constitutional office responsible for agency administration, banking and cash management, distributions, investment of state funds, and the unclaimed property program.

Using DebtBook as its centralized loan management platform, the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office will increase operational efficiencies and enable organization-wide knowledge capture. With DebtBook, the Wyoming STO team will be able to track their entire loan portfolio by borrower, prepare year-end financial disclosures, and easily share all loan-related information with accounting and financial reporting teams, as well as with external stakeholders.

DebtBook provides a single-source debt management and accounting platform that helps power the organizations that improve our communities. The configurable solution is purpose-built to help treasurers and accountants in public finance streamline their debt management processes, including, data management, payments, accounting and financial reporting, disclosure, tax compliance, and proceed spend-down management. With greater data integrity, productivity, and visibility, DebtBook customers deliver better financial outcomes while reducing risk for their organizations.

About DebtBook

DebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.

Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87 and 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.