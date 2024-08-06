Naples Soap Company Retains Leading New York-Based Law Firm Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP as its SEC Legal Counsel to Support its Planned Uplisting and Growth

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naples Soap Company, Inc. (OTCQB: NASO), (“the Company”), a pioneering health and wellness brand that offers premium-quality skin and hair care products throughout the United States, today announced it has retained Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel, LLP (SRFC), a full-service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practice, as its securities attorneys. With approximately 70 experienced attorneys in offices spanning New York City, California and Florida, SRFC is one of the largest and most active midsized securities law firms in the country.

“As we grow our operating business and raise Naples Soap Company’s profile as a major national wellness and personal care brand, we plan to uplist our company’s stock to a major national exchange and upgrade our capital structure. By working with SRFC, we are choosing to work with the best. SRFC has an excellent track record of success supporting uplistings and capital formation transactions for a very large number of publicly traded companies,” stated Naples Soap Company Founder & CEO, Deanna Wallin.

“SRFC remains at the forefront of capital markets activity in the US, working with some of the most disruptive and innovative brands raising their public profile,” said Ross Carmel, partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP. “We’ve enjoyed working with Deanna and her colleagues at Naples Soap Company, and look forward to continuing to contribute our experience and leadership toward their corporate growth.”

About Naples Soap Company, Inc.

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company is a supplier of more than 400 bath, body and personal care products. Products are sold at the Company’s 13 retail locations in Florida. Naples Soap Company products are sold online from the Company’s website at www.naplessoap.com, through other DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels such as Amazon.com and in more than 300 boutiques, spas and stores throughout the United States via the Company’s wholesale division. For more information about Naples Soap Company, visit ir.naplessoap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements.” All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that are expected to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words like “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will” and variations of the same. Although we believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include our need to obtain additional capital or financing to support our business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, market prices, competition, risks inherent in the development and launch of potential products and in new market segments, risks relating to the establishment and maintenance of relationships with athletes, celebrities and influencers, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Naples Soap Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Naples Soap Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.