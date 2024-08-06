Leading Cardiac Diagnostics Innovator Zywie Announces Industry Partnership With MedAxiom

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zywie, a cardiovascular diagnostics pioneer specializing in remote cardiac monitoring through wearable biosensor devices and cloud-based data analytic solutions, announced today a partnership with MedAxiom, the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions.

“We are proud to welcome Zywie to the MedAxiom community,” said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom chief commercial officer and executive vice president of ventures. “Remote rhythm monitoring is a crucial tool for diagnosing cardiac arrhythmias. Zywie’s unique and adaptable solutions offer an exciting opportunity to bring more innovations to our members, provide education on the options and strategies available to them, and advance our goal of transforming cardiovascular care together.”

Zywie offers multiple types of monitors to fit the needs of every physician and patient, including the ZywieNano™ patch, a compact band-aid-like patch that continuously monitors the heart’s electrical activity for up to 30 consecutive days. The data collected by the ZywieNano™ patch is sent to Zywie’s cloud-based platform, where it is analyzed by algorithms to provide insights into a patient’s heart rhythm and potential cardiac conditions. Zywie's unique ability to analyze patients' electrocardiograms in real time allows clinicians to proactively address abnormal heart rhythms before they worsen or become lethal.

“Zywie is excited to announce our partnership with MedAxiom, the leader in cardiovascular organizational performance solutions,” said Latha Ganeshan, Zywie CEO. “Zywie reaffirms its dedication to advancing patient care through innovative cardiac diagnostics, and this partnership enables us to collaborate closely on that mission with MedAxiom's extensive network and expertise. Together with MedAxiom, we are committed to delivering enhanced value to patients, healthcare providers and the broader cardiovascular community.”

Zywie’s platform has been shown to increase diagnostic yields and actionable data for providers over standard 14-day monitors by capturing the rhythms previously missed between days 15 to 30. The higher diagnostic yield, or arrhythmia detection rate, increases providers’ ability to accurately identify and diagnose heart-related conditions.

About Zywie

Zywie is a full-suite, remote cardiac monitoring company specializing in wearable biosensor devices and cloud-based data analytic solutions. Zywie’s flagship product is the ZywieNano™ patch, a small band-aid-like patch that patients wear on their chest to continuously monitor their heart’s electrical activity for up to 30 days. The data collected by the ZywieNano™ patch is sent to Zywie’s cloud-based platform, where it is analyzed by algorithms to provide insights into a patient’s heart rhythm and potential cardiac conditions. For additional information, visit www.zywie.healthcare.

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an ACC Company, is the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For additional information, visit www.MedAxiom.com.