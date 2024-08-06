Ultimate Risk Solutions Announces Global Partnership with Howden Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultimate Risk Solutions (URS) is pleased to announce a global cooperation with Howden, who has become a new client for URS’ advanced risk-management suite. This suite covers economic and regulatory capital management, asset modeling, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), reserving, and price optimization. The partnership aims to leverage URS’s core competencies to add value to Howden’s existing resources, products, and services.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Howden team,” said Werner Bugl, Member of the URS Executive Committee. “The offerings create a distinctive platform to extend existing solutions we offer through simulations and risk modeling for customers' new and existing business.”

“Howden has a long history of utilizing URS technologies across various teams on a global scale,” said Nathan Schwartz, Global Head of Analytics Howden Re. “After thorough review, we chose to strategically partner with URS, recognizing their robust and independent capital tools, which align with our commitment to excellence.”

“Our partnership with Howden is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to delivering the most advanced and easy-to-use risk modeling platforms that meet the rapidly evolving needs of our corporate decision-makers. This is particularly crucial in an increasingly challenging risk landscape further escalated by a polycrisis of unprecedented scope,” said Alex Bushel, Founder and CEO of URS.

“The decision to partner with URS stems from our dedication to working with leading firms that excel in their domains. This collaboration allows us to offer enhanced solutions to our clients while maintaining flexibility in tool usage, ensuring we continue to provide top-tier services,” said Man Cheung, Managing Director at Howden Re.

About URS

Founded in 2001, Ultimate Risk Solutions (URS) offers technologies and solutions to the re/insurance industry in risk analytics, including ceded reinsurance evaluation, economic and regulatory capital modeling, loss reserving, asset portfolio modeling, strategic decision analysis, and macroeconomic modeling. URS has offices and clients across the globe. URS clients include insurers, reinsurers, reinsurance brokers, consulting companies, and insurance regulators. For more information, please visit www.ultirisk.com.

About Howden

Howden is a leading global insurance group with employee ownership at its heart. Founded in 1994, it provides insurance broking, reinsurance broking and underwriting services and solutions to clients ranging from individuals to the largest multinational companies.

The group operates in 55 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing 18,000 people and handling $38bn of premium on behalf of clients. For more information, please visit www.howdengroup.com and www.howdengroupholdings.com.