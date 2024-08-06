Kinaxis Spices Up Supply Chain Resilience for CMI Foods

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that CMI Foods, owner of the popular Pollo Campero restaurant chain and one of Latin America’s largest agro-industrial businesses, has tapped the company to transform its supply, demand and inventory management practices as the brand embarks on a digital transformation to enable an ambitious geographic expansion plan.

The vast CMI Foods portfolio includes food processing and production operations, animal and pet foods; and stand-alone restaurants including Pollo Campero and Pollo Granjero. With Kinaxis, the rapidly scaling business will be able to connect all its supply chain data, people and processes in one place, and navigate disruptions so that its products end up in the hands of customers more efficiently.

“We're excited for Kinaxis to bring a fresh perspective to our supply chain which is a critical linchpin as we grow our product portfolio and expand to previously unserved markets,” said Marco Matouk, senior director of transformation and digitalization at CMI Foods. “The partnership will enhance our ability to deliver quality food products to our customers while driving sustainability across our operations."

“We look forward to working with the team at CMI Foods and being a part of their exciting journey to transform their supply chain,” said Claire Rychlewski, chief sales officer at Kinaxis. “There continues to be ongoing demand for fundamental change in how supply chains are managed and our ability to provide true end-to-end transparency will be a key part of their growth and success.”

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration.

