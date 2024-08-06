Two Harbors to Use ICE’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Platform in Servicing Retention Strategy via Direct-to-Consumer Lending Channel

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that Two Harbors Investment Corp.(NYSE:TWO) (“Two Harbors”), an MSR + Agency RMBS real estate investment trust, has selected the Encompass® digital mortgage platform to support their new direct-to-consumer recapture originations channel. Part of ICE’s end-to-end digital housing finance ecosystem, Encompass is the mortgage industry’s leading digital platform for lenders to originate, service, sell and purchase loans faster – all from a single system of record.

Since acquiring RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC (“RoundPoint”) in 2023, Two Harbors has become the eighth largest servicer of conventional loans in the country. The decision to expand into mortgage loan originations is key to their strategy of retaining servicing customers when interest rates drop and borrowers begin to refinance their loans. After a thorough search, Two Harbors identified Encompass as their platform partner in their effort to build out a direct-to-consumer channel to streamline origination workflows and provide an exceptional borrower experience.

“The built-in configurability and smooth implementation process with ICE meant that we were able to begin offering loans to our customers at RoundPoint within several months of our decision to go with Encompass,” said Bill Greenberg, Two Harbors’ President and CEO. “We’re planning to continue to take advantage of the additional capabilities and greater efficiencies within the integrated ICE technology ecosystem. When we consider the scope of what we can achieve together, the possibilities are exciting and will be beneficial to our customers.”

Encompass is key to the ICE end-to-end mortgage technology ecosystem, which is digitizing the entire real estate and housing finance lifecycle to create a better experience for lenders, homeowners, and investors. ICE is committed to investing in new innovations that help companies drive operational efficiencies across their entire business with visibility and control.

“We’re proud that Two Harbors chose the Encompass digital lending platform as they strategically expand their mortgage offerings.” said Tim Bowler, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “ICE’s technology will help them better meet the needs of borrowers in this continuously evolving market. Two Harbors has been able to quickly deliver for their customers – a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation that both helps mortgage companies operate more efficiently and delivers a better experience to the American homeowner.”

About Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage-backed securities and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minn.

About RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC is a non-bank mortgage servicing and origination company founded in 2007. In 2023, RoundPoint was acquired by Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO). RoundPoint has offices in Fort Mill, S.C. and Coppell, Texas.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

