Amagi Partners with Anoki to Bring Contextual CTV Advertising to FAST

Amagi partners with Anoki to accelerate the growth of contextual advertising for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), supercharging an era of AI transforming the CTV industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amagi partners with Anoki to accelerate the growth of contextual advertising for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), supercharging an era of AI transforming the CTV industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for Connected TV (CTV), is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Anoki, Inc., a trailblazer in AI-powered contextual CTV advertising. This dynamic collaboration accelerates the growth of contextual advertising for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), supercharging an era of AI transforming the CTV industry.

Integrating with Amagi, Anoki's ContextIQ platform generates contextual scene-level metadata on select content served by Amagi using multi-model generative AI that goes much beyond genres and text analysis. This ensures hyper-relevant ad placements—to the right people at the right time, when they are primed and ready to engage. ContextIQ also analyzes and evaluates the suitability of scenes based on brand safety standards, and by focusing on the content, not viewer data, makes it easy to adhere to new and emerging regulatory frameworks around privacy.

"This partnership with Anoki aligns perfectly with our mission to optimize ad delivery and monetization for FAST channels, as well as ensure our customers have access to the latest in technology and AI," said KA Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer. "Anoki's advanced, AI-powered ContextIQ is the best in class in contextual advertising and will boost viewer engagement and maximize the monetization potential of FAST. ContextIQ also enhances our recently announced Zero Slate innovation, offering unparalleled efficiency and user experience."

"Our cutting-edge AI assures ads are highly relevant and contextually aligned with the content viewers are watching. ContextIQ upends traditional advertising and ensures maximum viewer engagement, brand safety, and adherence to privacy standards. Partnering with Amagi, an important platform in the FAST ecosystem, allows us to bring our advanced contextual targeting capabilities to a wider audience," said Raghu Kodige, Founder and CEO of Anoki.

By combining Amagi's comprehensive platform for FAST with Anoki's state-of-the-art AI technology for contextual advertising, this partnership aims to bring new possibilities to the CTV advertising landscape. The two companies will work together on AI-powered innovations to create new ad formats, improve viewing experiences, and enhance content monetization in the growing CTV space.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. Amagi’s global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cineverse, Cox Media Group, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, and The Roku Channel.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

FAST Resources:

Register for the upcoming Amagi FAST Conference in Los Angeles.

Discover the three critical pillars of FAST measurement and strategies to optimize them. Download our latest FAST report.

About Anoki

Anoki is a pioneering AI company revolutionizing the world of connected TV (CTV), from content discovery to advertising and engagement. Anoki empowers content partners, CTV platforms, and advertisers to connect with their target audiences with unparalleled precision for maximum impact. Our suite of innovative solutions - Live TVx (AI-enhanced native FAST service), ContextIQ (AI-powered contextual CTV advertising), and AdMagic (GenAI for video ad creation and personalization) - harnesses the power of cutting-edge AI to deliver hyper-personalized viewing experiences that seamlessly integrate high-quality content and contextually relevant and dynamically customized ads that resonate deeply with viewers. Learn more at anoki.ai.