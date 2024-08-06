Newell Brands’ Sharpie and Paper Mate Pledge $1 Million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Inspire Creativity and Empower Youth Nationwide

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharpie® and Paper Mate®, two of the world’s leading writing brands, part of Newell Brands’ global portfolio, have announced a three-year $1 million partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America aimed at investing in the organization’s U.S. arts programming and helping to instill confidence and unleash creativity in kids and teens. The partnership underscores Sharpie and Paper Mate’s commitment to democratizing creative expression and serving the communities in which they operate. It is part of the brands’ “Let's Get Creative" campaign, launched in early 2024, to celebrate the release of Sharpie® Creative Markers and Paper Mate® InkJoy® Gel Bright! Pens.

“ We are honored to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their mission to enable all young people to reach their full potential,” said Kris Malkoski, Segment CEO of Learning & Development at Newell Brands. “ Through the Sharpie and Paper Mate partnership, we can help clubgoers unlock their creativity to make a positive impact in their local community.”

Gina Lazaro, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Newell’s Writing business, added, “ We believe every child should have the opportunity to express themselves creatively, and we want to empower them with the tools to do just that. Through the partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, our brands can build confidence and foster creativity.”

As part of the partnership, the brands will contribute $600,000 in monetary donations and $400,000 in products over three years. The donations will support enhancements to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s arts programming, among their Clubs' most popular program areas. Additionally, the brands will serve as Back-to-School partners, providing essential school supplies so students can thrive in and out of the classroom.

“ We know that access to creative resources benefits young people in a number of ways, including academics,” said Chad Hartman, National Vice President, Corporate Partnerships & Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “ Through our partnership with Sharpie and Paper Mate, we'll be able to expand and update our arts programming so that even more youth have access through our Clubs and can thrive this back-to-school season.”

To further the impact of this partnership, the brands will join forces this year to host three interactive events annually for a three-year period in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC and New York, where Boys & Girls Clubs’ members will interact with the new products, create art and learn new skills. Sharpie and Newell Brands were also a Gold Sponsor at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2024 National Keystone Conference, an annual gathering of teen leaders from Boys & Girls Clubs across the country and U.S. military installations around the world. Nearly 1,500 teens and advisors attended this three-day event. Sharpie® Creative Markers were at the forefront of a “Sip and Create” experience for the attendees, and Newell Brands was an exhibitor at the conference’s College & Career Expo.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of America, visit their website.

For more information about how Newell Brands gives back, visit here.

About Sharpie: In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine Point black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today, Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, office, and home. Designed for precision and performance, Sharpie marking and writing instruments are offered in a variety of specialty and art styles. Sharpie is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sharpie.com.

About Paper Mate: For more than 75 years, Paper Mate has been a leader in the world of writing instruments, providing progressive, performance-driven pens, pencils and correction products. Today, with its recognizable two hearts logo, Paper Mate offers a wide range of products to help create meaningful connections through writing. Paper Mate is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands.

For more information, please visit www.papermate.com and follow the brand on Instagram: @paper_mate.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, DYMO, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments. This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).