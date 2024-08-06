Constellation Partners with SavvyMoney to Offer Enhanced Credit Decisioning, Analytics and Financial Wellness Solutions to Constellation Digital Banking Platform Users

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading cloud-native digital banking services provider Constellation Digital Partners (Constellation) announced its recent partnership with SavvyMoney, a leading provider of personalized financial management tools.

Through this partnership, Constellation Digital Banking platform users will have access to SavvyMoney’s powerful toolsets and guidance to help gain better insights and improve the credit standing and financial health of their members. SavvyMoney’s industry-leading credit scoring solutions and robust analytics provide real-time data for better, faster decisioning and its interactive digital tools and personalization capabilities help community FIs support the financial wellness of their customers and members and foster deeper, more meaningful relationships.

The Constellation Digital Banking platform is designed to make it easier for community financial institutions to connect to innovative fintechs like SavvyMoney. Leveraging open architecture, the platform provides credit unions with the flexibility to customize their own fintech solutions and gain more control over their technology roadmaps, streamlining the transition to digital banking and ensuring their members receive the personalized digital banking experiences that they deserve and expect.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Constellation Digital Partners, which will equip credit unions with cutting-edge financial wellness tools. By integrating SavvyMoney's market-leading credit monitoring solutions and offers engine into Constellation's platform, we aim to enhance digital engagement and provide credit unions and their members with invaluable insights and resources to effectively manage financial health," said Chris Fraenza, Chief Revenue Officer at SavvyMoney.

“Constellation’s goal has always been to help credit unions develop the technology roadmap they need to meet their unique business demands and address the needs of their members to thrive in today’s digital banking environment,” said Kris Kovacs, Founder and CEO of Constellation. “To help achieve this, credit unions must have the right credit decisioning tools and data insights to empower the financial wellbeing of their members in order to drive risk responsible growth, and we are committed to providing them with just that. We’re thrilled to partner with an industry leader like SavvyMoney to deliver these powerful solutions to our clients.”

About SavvyMoney

A leading provider of credit score solutions, SavvyMoney serves over 1,300 banks and credit unions nationwide. SavvyMoney’s solutions integrate seamlessly with over 40 online banking platforms by combining real-time data with digital personalization tools. SavvyMoney’s innovative technology is backed by hands-on service and a commitment to helping financial institutions strengthen and deepen their customer relationships. To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit www.savvymoney.com.

About Constellation

Constellation Digital Partners is a leading provider of digital banking solutions that enable credit unions to deliver a unique and customized digital banking experience to their members. Constellation’s patented, open development platform allows credit unions to pursue innovative fintech services at the pace of their individual digital strategy. For more information, visit www.constellation.coop.