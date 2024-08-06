Nielsen & Innovid Collaborate to Provide Seamless Workflow & Holistic View of the Cross-Media Ads Universe.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics, and Innovid (NYSE:CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV, and digital, today announced their collaboration with the aim to bring simplicity and enhanced enablement to ad measurement. By leveraging Innovid’s ad serving infrastructure to access Nielsen ONE, Nielsen and Innovid would provide a seamless workflow, ultimately driving greater usability and coverage for cross-media ad measurement.

Nielsen has been at the forefront of driving cross-media audience measurement, and through Nielsen ONE is providing the industry with a deduplicated view of ads and programs across linear, streaming, and digital. The companies are teaming up to evaluate a ground-breaking zero-touch workflow that would let the industry, including advertisers and agencies, benefit from Nielsen ONE reporting seamlessly. The simplified workflow would increase measurement quality, reduce operational workload, and allow Nielsen ONE customers to leverage Innovid’s full coverage of the streaming universe.

Bringing together the leader in cross-media audience measurement with Innovid’s unique framework and unprecedented view of the CTV and programmatic universe would enable efficiencies as well as bring greater scale and coverage to Nielsen ONE. Ultimately, the companies aim to provide the industry with a holistic, comprehensive view of cross-media ad campaigns.

Nielsen and Innovid will be testing the technical integration in the coming months.

Karthik Rao, CEO, Nielsen

“We’re excited to collaborate with Innovid to explore how combining our unique capabilities can make a greater positive impact on the future of audience measurement. Nielsen’s work to capture all the ways that people engage with content and ads is essential so that advertisers, creators and the industry know what’s being watched and we continue to innovate on top of our leading measurement approach to better serve the changing industry.”

Zvika Netter, CEO & Co-Founder, Innovid

“By joining forces with Nielsen, we are excited to continue to build a better, more transparent TV ecosystem. We are proud to have an independent platform that the world’s leading brands, agencies, publishers, and technology partners use to power the future of TV. We remain committed to driving innovation and working with industry partners to solve critical problems in CTV and digital advertising, as we have with our recent Harmony initiative.”

About Nielsen

Nielsen is a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their global audiences—now and into the future. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram).

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) is an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or X.