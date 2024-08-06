Transforming Talent Decisions: Beamery and TalentNeuron Form Strategic Partnership, Bringing AI and Labor Market Intelligence Together

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beamery, the leading AI platform for talent management, and TalentNeuron, the leader in global labor market intelligence, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to provide the first integrated view of the talent and skills landscape and transform the way organizations manage talent risk and execute on people strategy. The partnership will establish a common data foundation that unifies skills and talent data from Beamery with labor market data from TalentNeuron, enabling new AI-powered use cases. This will strengthen leaders’ ability to execute on their business transformation goals, by aligning their talent plans and internal data with external talent market realities.

Connecting talent decisions to business outcomes

Together Beamery and TalentNeuron will enable HR and business teams and leaders to identify which decisions will help them meet their talent goals - from hiring to workforce and succession planning. This first-to-market solution will provide organizations with access to tailored insights into both internal and external supply and demand for talent, contextualized to each company’s unique roles and requirements. This collaboration will power new AI-driven recommendations for how teams can optimize their talent strategy: advise on changes to role requirements, locations, compensation and training programs, which will derisk their talent plans. The partnership will deliver:

Enhanced decision-making. The ability to make data-informed decisions on people strategy all within one platform, where Beamery’s AI contextualizes TalentNeuron's data to each organization’s ideal role requirements using internal and external data.

The ability to make data-informed decisions on people strategy all within one platform, where Beamery’s AI contextualizes TalentNeuron's data to each organization’s ideal role requirements using internal and external data. Connected talent insights. A unified view into employee, candidate and labor market insights that not only unlock insights into the supply and demand for talent, but also make them specific to each organization, and the gaps which need to be filled.

A unified view into employee, candidate and labor market insights that not only unlock insights into the supply and demand for talent, but also make them specific to each organization, and the gaps which need to be filled. Proactive talent risk management. Access to supply and demand insights, including top emerging skills, hiring difficulty, and other job posting details to stay ahead of the curve.

Access to supply and demand insights, including top emerging skills, hiring difficulty, and other job posting details to stay ahead of the curve. Empowered and strategic teams. Actionable strategies for recruiters to improve pipeline quality, fill critical skills gaps, and show the part talent acquisition teams can play in wider business transformation.

“Closing skills gaps remains a top priority for our customers and businesses globally. Successful talent strategies not only depend on a real-time understanding of both internal talent supply and external market factors, but also the context of their company’s unique roles and requirements,” said Sultan Saidov, Co-Founder & President at Beamery. “This new partnership brings together the best of both worlds in talent intelligence, and will use Beamery’s AI-powered models to contextualize TalentNeuron’s skills trends and supply and demand insights, enabling our customers to optimize talent strategies and empower everyone in the business with unified insights.”

The first use case brought to market through this partnership will be launched in the second half of this year and will see TalentNeuron’s intelligent labor market analytics integrated with Beamery's Talent Acquisition module. This will enable talent teams to partner better with hiring managers when designing skill and role requirements – providing insights into what actions and strategies can reduce their time to hire and minimizing the risks of missing hiring targets.

“Talent decision-making has expanded beyond silos in HR to involve labor market analytics in the wider industry,” said Julie Peck, CEO, TalentNeuron. “Beamery and TalentNeuron understand that business leaders need access to more holistic data to gain a deeper, actionable understanding of the talent landscape, and support their teams and business goals in a more agile way. Our partnership has the potential to transform the way organizations navigate the future of work and the broader labor market – leveraging high-quality, AI-powered models to drive more impactful data insights.”

To learn more about this strategic partnership, visit us at Gartner ReimagineHR Conference in London from September 17-18.

About TalentNeuron

TalentNeuron is the world’s leading provider of labor market analytics, delivering high-fidelity talent data on an unmatched global scale. TalentNeuron delivers actionable talent insight for every region of the world covering countries that collectively represent over 91% of the world's GDP. Through deep investments with machine learning and artificial intelligence, our technology platform ingests and normalizes hundreds of millions of structured and unstructured data points each day, delivering critical talent insights in support of workforce planning, strategic skills analysis, location optimization, DEI tactics and sourcing strategies for local, regional and global talent. These insights can be delivered to clients via software as a service, data as a service, or fully custom research efforts from our team of expert data scientists and advisors. For more information, visit https://www.talentneuron.com.

About Beamery

Beamery’s AI-native talent platform helps companies identify and close skills gaps faster and attract, nurture, and engage their future workforce. It enables the many of the Fortune500 and world’s largest employers to make better workforce decisions and take a skills-based approach to the entire talent lifecycle – finding and hiring candidates faster, improving organizational efficiency and productivity, and increasing key talent retention. For more information, visit https://beamery.com/.