Community School of Holy Angels Achieves Up to 40% Increase in Special Education Scores with Acellus Gold Learning Accelerator

SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Community School of Holy Angels, renowned for its dedication to supporting students in special education with severe learning challenges, has reported a significant surge in academic performance following the implementation of the Acellus Gold learning accelerator. Selected as one of the first schools in the nation to pilot this innovative program, the school witnessed a remarkable increase in average scores on course assessments across core subjects. For the 2023-2024 school year, math scores soared by up to 40%, and English scores improved by 24%.

“Acellus Gold incorporates a breakthrough technology called Vectored Instruction, which identifies gaps in students’ foundational knowledge and provides targeted lessons to address those gaps, ensuring that students receive the support they need precisely when they need it,” said Kelly Rouse, Director of Community School. “This program has been a game-changer for both our students and teachers, equipping them with the essential tools for success and growth.”

RESULTS

With the implementation of targeted support and personalized learning, Community School saw students’ scores on lessons significantly increase in math, science, and ELA after receiving intervention through Vectored Instruction; in some cases, as much as 40% for the 2023-2024 school year.

OVERCOMING LEARNING CHALLENGES

One impactful story at Holy Angels involves a student with autism who came from a non-English-speaking household and struggled with communication. Amy Gates, an instructor at the Community School, shared, “This student faced significant verbal communication challenges. After joining Acellus Gold last year, the student rapidly improved their English proficiency and is now speaking fluently.” She added that teachers at the Community School now have a way to meet students at their academic levels, which is expected to improve standardized test scores and grade advancement.

By integrating Acellus Gold, the school effectively addressed individual learning gaps, leading to significant improvements in academic outcomes. Director Kelly Rouse added, “Parents have expressed immense gratitude, with one even asking us to thank Acellus every day for the positive changes they’ve witnessed.” This transformation highlights the potential for innovative educational technologies to enhance learning experiences and outcomes for students facing diverse challenges.

ABOUT ACELLUS

Acellus is an innovative learning accelerator transforming education across the United States. Developed by the International Academy of Science, Acellus is utilized in thousands of public schools nationwide, as well as the online private school, Acellus Academy. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and personalized instruction, Acellus merges the science of learning with the art of teaching to help students master content, enhance their learning effectiveness, and achieve their academic goals.

Recognizing that bridging foundational knowledge gaps is crucial for student achievement, Acellus developed the cutting-edge Vectored Instruction system after five years of research. Vectored Instruction is designed to tackle these gaps by offering timely, personalized support. Through Deficiency Diagnostics, Acellus evaluates student responses to pinpoint the exact areas of confusion. This targeted approach ensures that each student receives customized interventions to address their unique learning needs.

Additionally, Acellus courses use high-quality video lessons to engage students and spark their curiosity. Working with top educators from across the country, Acellus creates lessons that are both effective and engaging. These videos, along with interactive course materials, provide an online learning experience that inspires a true love for learning. Each lesson is carefully designed to connect with previously learned knowledge like interlocking building blocks. Acellus leverages cognitive science to structure lessons that effectively transfer new information directly into a student’s long-term memory, ensuring a deeper and more lasting understanding of the material.

With a comprehensive curriculum and a strong commitment to accessibility, Acellus is redefining the future of education for students and teachers nationwide. For more information about Acellus, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF HOLY ANGELS

The Community School of Holy Angels is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their mission is to provide a path to self-fulfillment through education, empowerment, spirituality, independence, and work. To learn more about our programs or to support our mission, please visit our website at: https://www.laholyangels.org.