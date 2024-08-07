Nebraska Methodist Selects QGenda Healthcare Workforce Management to Displace Legacy Tech for System-Wide Scheduling and Time and Attendance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QGenda, a leading provider of healthcare workforce management solutions, today announced that Nebraska Methodist Health System selected QGenda ProviderCloud™ to optimize workforce utilization, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate the workforce experience across its entire organization. Methodist Health System will standardize on QGenda’s single, integrated platform for scheduling and time and attendance for all employees – physicians, nurses, and staff – across all locations.

"As existing provider scheduling customers, we already knew that QGenda offered an ideal scheduling solution for our physicians and could handle the specific complexities of every department across our entire system,” said Kent Sona, CIO, Methodist Health System. “Based on this proven experience with QGenda, we’re modernizing our workforce technology and consolidating all workforce schedules within the single QGenda platform. Decentralized scheduling processes and technologies have historically hindered effective workforce planning, but QGenda offers a single source of truth, with robust scheduling tools and system-wide visibility, to drive operational improvements across all levels of the organization.”

Data-Driven Workforce Management to Improve Care Delivery

Methodist Health System will expand its existing implementation of QGenda Advanced Scheduling to include all 650 physicians and 8,000+ nurses and staff. This enables the organization to not only build optimized schedules and empower employees with self-scheduling, but also to view physician and nurse data within a single solution to drive insights around staffing targets, labor costs, and staff coverage.

“We knew we needed a more innovative approach to workforce management to truly improve care delivery,” said Jeff Francis, CFO, Methodist Health System. “We had years of bad data from outdated pay policies required by legacy technology that simply couldn’t handle the time and attendance complexities of our organization. QGenda provides an integrated solution to modernize pay rules and policies with a schedule-driven approach to time tracking that will significantly reduce or eliminate the compensation errors previously caused by inaccurate pay codes. This modern approach eliminates inefficient workflows and unnecessary administrative burden, allowing us to find efficiencies and focus instead on building the best pay policies for our employees.”

Simplify Payroll Complexity

Methodist Health System will leverage QGenda’s time and attendance solution to modernize pay rules and policies with a schedule-driven approach to time tracking that reduces complicated workflows and ensures accurate pay codes for actual time worked. With QGenda, time data is automatically mapped to schedule-driven pay rules to simplify gross pay calculation, reduce administrative overhead, and minimize the risk of payroll errors that can frustrate employees and negatively impact labor costs. Simple and automated self-service tools deliver the flexibility and autonomy the workforce expects, establishing a seamless user experience that enhances staff satisfaction.

“Healthcare organizations shouldn’t be forced to accommodate the limitations of legacy workforce management tools that weren’t designed to meet the unique needs of the healthcare workforce,” said Greg Benoit, CEO, QGenda. “QGenda customers like Methodist Health System can’t afford to rely on outdated technology that creates administrative burden, frustrates clinical staff, and hampers efforts to contain costs. Implemented across the entire organization for all employees, the QGenda healthcare workforce management platform will help Methodist Health System optimize existing resources, minimize contract and premium labor spend, and make proactive, informed decisions to maximize their workforce in the most cost-effective way.”

About QGenda

QGenda revolutionizes healthcare workforce management everywhere care is delivered. QGenda ProviderCloud, a purpose-built healthcare platform that empowers customers to effectively deploy workforce resources, includes solutions for scheduling, credentialing, on-call scheduling, room management, time and attendance, and workforce analytics. More than 4,500 organizations, including leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems, use QGenda to advance workforce scheduling, optimize capacity, and improve access to care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.QGenda.com.