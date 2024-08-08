In-Store Experiential Retail Media from Freeosk Now Available on Leading DSPs via Place Exchange

CHICAGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeosk announces integration with Place Exchange, the leading supply platform for programmatic out-of-home (OOH) media, to offer advertisers access to in-store, experiential retail media inventory for the first time. Marketers can now seamlessly activate messaging on Freeosk’s unique discovery kiosks that go beyond impressions to provide immersive shopper engagement. Initial in-store inventory will be available to influence shopper behavior at ShopRite through the same demand-side platforms (DSPs) advertisers already use.

“The demand for in-store retail media activation is surging as marketers push for incremental growth opportunities. Brands want highly motivating, immersive experiences to make lasting impressions that promote trial and build CLV (customer lifetime value). We are excited to provide access to Freeosk’s powerful in-store media,” said Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange.

The partnership allows agencies and brands to programmatically plug into Freeosk’s powerful in-store inventory. Freeosk’s in-store digital video inventory is bot-free with verified traffic sources based on real consumers actively shopping at physical retail stores, where a majority of purchases and shopping decisions are made. The most recent quarterly report from the U.S. Department of Commerce indicates that in-store commerce represents over 84% of total U.S. retail sales – dwarfing the e-commerce opportunity.

Freeosk’s discovery platform engages hard-to-reach shoppers where and when it matters most: high-traffic aisles midway through a shopping journey. Immersive experiences and opt-in trials at the kiosks build brand connections to boost shopper confidence and minimize barriers to entry. A rotating loop of dynamic media on Freeosk’s in-store kiosks inspires shopper engagement to influence in-store decisions and buying behavior. Historically, Freeosk campaigns attract 70% new to brand (NTB) buyers with over 20% of the converted shoppers repeating purchases post-campaign.

“The integration will meet the growing demand for highly-effective in-store retail media campaigns and drive more ad dollars from national brands to retail environments. Together we are making product discovery easier while reducing risk aversion for shoppers,” said Matt Eichorn, president, co-founder, and CEO at Freeosk.

Freeosk’s value-enhancing customer experience makes it a regular traffic-driving discovery destination for shoppers. With no capital investment requirements for retailers, the introduction of programmatic access makes Freeosk inventory highly attractive for Retail Media Networks as well. Freeosk solutions are expected to scale in both the physical and programmatic worlds.

To learn more about brand campaigns or retail opportunities, email marketing@thefreeosk.com

About Freeosk

Freeosk, the leading experiential retail media company, allows brands to activate identifiable and measurable shopper discovery. Freeosk tech-enabled endcaps combine incremental merchandising, multimedia, and opt-in automated sampling. By harnessing first-party data and consumer intent signals, Freeosk helps brands make real one-to-one connections at scale. Follow Freeosk on LinkedIn or visit the company’s business partner site at www.freeoskinc.com.

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, Place Exchange’s patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. Place Exchange is a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company.