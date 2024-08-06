Unity Advantage Group Forms Strategic Partnership with Pepper to Revolutionize Foodservice Distribution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unity Advantage Group (Unity), a leader in foodservice group purchasing, is excited to announce a new partnership with Pepper, an innovative AI-driven online ordering platform designed for the unique needs of independent distributors. This collaboration is set to empower foodservice operators across the United States by harnessing Pepper's advanced analytics and actionable intelligence.

Jennifer Wood, Director of Sales & Marketing at Unity, states, "Partnering with Pepper is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission to drive value through innovation and service. Pepper’s robust technology and advanced analytics capabilities will allow us to enhance our offerings, ensuring that our members and operators receive unparalleled insights and efficiency in supply chain operations."

Through this partnership, Pepper will introduce three business intelligence dashboards tailored specifically for Unity's stakeholders. According to Bowie Cheung, “Unity helps deliver real value to the operators, brands, and distributors they serve so we are proud to be able to provide real-time analytics and data that will bring even more value to our shared customers.”

"Unity’s deep-rooted relationships with local operators, suppliers, and independent distributors requires quick access to information, which is why we chose Pepper's advanced capabilities," adds Jennifer Wood. "Together, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the foodservice industry."

About Unity Advantage Group

Unity Advantage Group is a Foodservice Group Purchasing Partner dedicated to uniting operators, suppliers, and distributors within its network. With a focus on driving best-in-class innovation and service, Unity aims to optimize supply chain efficiency and propel operator success through its vast network and strategic stakeholder alignment.

About Pepper

Pepper is an eCommerce platform designed to be the growth engine for independent distributors. The platform delivers a best-in-class shopping experience for food service, convenience stores, and other marketplaces. Pepper offers a suite of AI powered tools for the distributor sales rep and customers to grow market share.