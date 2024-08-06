Walgreens & Instacart Collaborate to Accept SNAP/EBT Online Nationwide

DEERFIELD, Ill. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens, the leading integrated independent retail pharmacy and healthcare provider, today announced a new collaboration with Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, to offer online SNAP/EBT payment acceptance at more than 7,500 Walgreens stores nationwide, including over 100 Duane Reade locations in New York. Customers can now purchase thousands of SNAP-eligible products for same-day delivery via Instacart.

Through the collaboration between Walgreens and Instacart, the companies are helping to broaden food access in communities where more than 40 million people receive SNAP/EBT benefits.1

“Our collaboration with Instacart underscores Walgreens commitment to expanding access to essential food items for our customers,” said Balachandra Visalatha, SVP and chief product officer at Walgreens. “By integrating SNAP/EBT payments, we are making it easier for families and individuals to shop for the items they need and offer an efficient, highly relevant customer experience that meets their changing needs and preferences.”

Currently, most Walgreens stores accept SNAP/EBT for in-person purchases. The collaboration with Instacart allows customers nationwide to use SNAP/EBT at any Walgreens, eliminating the need for transportation to the store. Walgreens is focused on enhancing the front-of-store experience and creating the right omnichannel solutions for our customers, while driving in-store efficiencies.

“Through Instacart, 96% of U.S. households enrolled in SNAP can use their benefits to shop for the essentials they need online. We’re dedicated to offering the best online selection for SNAP families, providing both access and choice through our marketplace,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, vice president and general manager of health at Instacart. “As we expand with trusted retailers like Walgreens, we’re proud to help more families in more communities get their essentials delivered.”

To order Walgreens SNAP-eligible items for delivery, customers can visit www.instacart.com/walgreens or select the Walgreens storefront in the Instacart mobile app. Customers simply add their SNAP EBT card as a form of payment on their Instacart profile and shop for SNAP-eligible items from the Walgreens or Duane Reade storefront. At checkout, SNAP users can select how much of their benefit they would like to allocate to eligible items in their order.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader. True to its purpose of “more joyful lives through better health,” Walgreens has a more than 120-year heritage of caring for communities and providing trusted pharmacy services, and today is playing a greater role as an independent partner of choice offering healthcare services that improve care, lower costs, and help patients. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Walgreens is proud to serve nearly 9 million customers and patients daily. The company’s pharmacists are playing a more critical role in healthcare than ever before, providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for some of the nation’s most underserved populations. Walgreens offers customers and patients a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms designed to deliver high-quality products and healthcare services. Within the U.S. Healthcare segment, Walgreens portfolio also includes businesses in primary care, multi-specialty, post-acute care, urgent care, specialty pharmacy services, population health and provider enablement.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com.

1 USDA, Economic Research Service using data from USDA, Food and Nutrition Service and the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census.