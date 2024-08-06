Mercedes-Benz Vans USA Partners with Goodr Founder Jasmine Crowe-Houston as First eSprinter Brand Ambassador

Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Founder and CEO of Goodr, being presented with the first refrigerated eSprinter Cargo Van by Mercedes-Benz in North America. This van is designed to prioritize efficiency and sustainability, offering customers versatility in range, payload, and interior space, making it ideal for diverse commercial applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercedes-Benz Vans USA partnered with Goodr, an innovative organization dedicated to waste management and hunger solutions, and appointed Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Goodr Founder and CEO, as the first brand ambassador for the all-new eSprinter. Goodr was presented with the first refrigerated eSprinter Cargo Van by Mercedes-Benz in North America, with a custom upfit by Thermo King of Charleston refrigeration. This collaboration marks a significant step in promoting sustainability and hunger relief initiatives nationwide.

Founded in 2017, Goodr leverages innovative technology and a massive partner network to rescue surplus food and deliver quality meals to underserved communities. Last year, through its Surplus Food Recovery solution, Goodr diverted more than 1.3 million pounds of waste from landfills and prevented 714,759 pounds of carbon emissions. This collaboration with MBUSA not only helps Goodr continue to work toward combatting food waste and addressing food insecurity nationwide, but it also reduces greenhouse gas emissions for Goodr’s charitable partners.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mercedes-Benz Vans USA to showcase the eSprinter, propel electric mobility and continue to bring much-needed food supply to those in need. Addressing food waste and hunger in our country is critical, and we’re taking a unique approach to expanding our impact by working with Mercedes-Benz. This vehicle aligns perfectly with our mission to serve communities efficiently and sustainably.”

Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Founder and CEO of Goodr

As a part of Mercedes-Benz AG, Mercedes-Benz Vans is fully committed to the Group's sustainable business strategy. This goal is reflected in "Ambition 2039" and the "electric-only" approach. Aiming for an EV share of up to 20% by 2026 and more than 50% by 2030, Mercedes-Benz Vans is targeting a significant reduction in CO2 emissions across the entire lifecycle in new vans.

The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter sets a standard in electric fleet innovation and urban delivery vehicles featuring emission-free operation, advancing connectivity via the Mercedes me connect app and superior driving dynamics. Designed to prioritize efficiency and sustainability, the eSprinter offers customers versatility in range, payload and interior space, making it ideal for diverse commercial applications. Thermo King of Charleston, a leader in temperature-controlled transport solutions, equipped the eSprinter with a specialized refrigerated storage system upfit tailored for Goodr. The system ensures that perishable goods, including fresh meals rescued by Goodr, are transported under optimal conditions. As a global enterprise, Thermo King also paves the way towards a more sustainable future in their industry by continually seeking ways to minimize their environmental footprint and integrating sustainability into all aspects of their operation.

"The eSprinter's versatility, combined with Goodr's sustainable delivery solutions, has proven to be an ideal partnership for advancing sustainable urban logistics. Our collaboration with Goodr and Thermo King reinforces our commitment to sustainability and underscores our dedication to support small-businesses with efficient, sustainable last-mile delivery solutions.”

Iain Forsyth, Director of Product Management and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Vans USA

About Mercedes-Benz USA:

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing, and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment, with 18 model lines ranging from the sporty GLA SUV to the flagship S-Class and the dynamic all-electric vehicles. MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbvans.com. Accredited journalists can visit our media site at media.mbusa.com.

About Goodr:

Founded in 2017, Goodr is a sustainable food waste management and hunger solutions company that leverages technology and logistics to fight food waste and hunger. Goodr, a certified B-Corp, is built on the principle that food insecurity is not an issue of scarcity – it's a matter of logistics. Goodr offers a variety of hunger and food waste Solutions, which include Surplus Food Recovery, Pop-Up Grocery Markets, and Goodr Grocery Stores. As of 2024, Goodr has served nearly 32 million meals to those in need and redirected nearly 20 million pounds of food and organic material away from landfills. For more information on Goodr, visit www.goodr.co or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn, @goodrco.