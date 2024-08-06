Inspectorio To Provide Honeylove With a Robust, Comprehensive Platform to Modernize Its Production Chain

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the leading global supply chain platform for sourcing, sustainability, compliance, and quality, today announced that Honeylove, a leading intimates brand, has selected Inspectorio to modernize its supply chain as the brand grows. The brand will now rely on Inspectorio’s advanced analytics, AI capabilities, and support network to strengthen and modernize its production chain, the middle stages of the supply chain between planning and logistics.

Honeylove’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, and in response, Honeylove is increasing its production volume and expanding its supplier base. This initiative is challenging, however, as the brand has relied on a manual production chain that lacks the transparency, quality control, and tracking necessary for bolstering the brand’s rapid growth.

That’s why Honeylove turned to Inspectorio’s Quality Risk Management and Production Management solutions. Now, Honeylove can foster resilience with predictive analytics and ongoing, automated assessments that identify high-risk suppliers and mitigate the impacts of industry disruptions.

“Inspectorio provides the most robust and comprehensive solution on the market, with expansive opportunities for continued growth and optimization by providing our brand with newfound visibility into our production chain,” said Russ Lyzak, VP of Supply Chain, Honeylove. “We can rest assured that Inspectorio will help us keep up with customer demand without sacrificing the product and service quality that our customers expect.”

With Inspectorio, brands like Honeylove can improve their production chains by:

Relying on AI recommendations and insights – Inspectorio’s AI offerings empower brands to drive continuous performance improvements across the production chain.

– Inspectorio’s AI offerings empower brands to drive continuous performance improvements across the production chain. Increasing visibility into performance – Centralizing communications and enabling self-inspections for low-risk suppliers enhances visibility, supplier collaboration, and ownership.

– Centralizing communications and enabling self-inspections for low-risk suppliers enhances visibility, supplier collaboration, and ownership. Reducing time spent on manual tasks by 95% – By automating AI data analysis, inspection coordination, and reporting, brands can use employee time for more important, revenue-generating projects.

– By automating AI data analysis, inspection coordination, and reporting, brands can use employee time for more important, revenue-generating projects. Instituting a proactive approach to production management – Inspectorio’s Production Management solution provides real-time alerts regarding production changes to foster accountability, mitigate risk, and ensure on-time shipments.

“Honeylove’s exceptional growth is a testimony to the brand’s popularity, and Inspectorio is excited to help Honeylove streamline its production chain processes during this important inflection point for the business,” said Chirag Patel, CEO, Inspectorio. “We will ensure Honeylove can optimize its production chain, proactively drive supplier improvements, and adhere to rigorous quality standards.”

To learn more about how Inspectorio modernizes the production chain at scale, visit: https://www.inspectorio.com/.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.

About HoneyLove

Honeylove is a venture-backed DTC startup founded by EDM artist Betsie Larkin, who has released multiple Top 40 hits and has toured with Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, Paul van Dyk, ATB, and others. After searching high and low for quality shapewear that made her feel confident on stage, Betsie decided to create her own line of stage-worthy shapewear and launched the brand in 2018.

Since then, Honeylove has expanded to tops, bras, and many other garments that have set new standards in their segments. We apply a technical and artistic approach to problems we see in the fashion industry, creating products that serve our customers of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. Honeylove grew quickly over the past couple of years and has attracted a customer base approaching 3 million, as well as earned praise from countless publishers, including the New York Times, Good Morning America, etc.