Veritone Expands its Approved Applications with the Executive Office of the U.S. Attorneys

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced the expansion of its Authorization to Operate (ATO) with the Executive Office of the U.S. Attorneys (EOUSA), a subagency of the Department of Justice (DOJ) representing the federal government in court. The ATO now includes Veritone's Illuminate, Track, Redact – components of Veritone’s Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS) – and Automate Studio, in addition to its current aiWARE™ for Relativity integration. The expanded ATO follows Veritone’s Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the DOJ valued at $15 million issued last year.

The EOUSA, responsible for supporting the operations of the 94 U.S. Attorneys' court districts nationwide, initially adopted Veritone’s aiWARE for Relativity to enhance their eDiscovery and legal review processes in 2019. With this expanded contract, the EOUSA will be able to leverage Veritone Illuminate to accelerate data analysis, Veritone Track to track vehicle(s) and person(s) of interest without the use of personal identifiable information (PII) for criminal investigations and legal matters, Veritone Redact to help ensure sensitive information is protected and Veritone Automate Studio to streamline workflow processes. All of these solutions are readily available to U.S. Attorneys’ offices through the FedRAMP Marketplace.

"We are honored to deepen our partnership with the Executive Office of the U.S. Attorneys, Veritone’s original sponsor with the Department of Justice," said Jon Gacek, general manager, Public Sector, Veritone. "The expanded authorization of Veritone solutions comes at a time when agencies are grappling with a growing volume of unstructured audio and video data, and our tools play a pivotal role to automate workflows and supercharge their teams with AI technology.”

According to the Gartner® Top Technology Trends in Government for 2024 (published March 20, 2024) predictions, “By 2026, more than 70% of government agencies will use AI to enhance human administrative decision making and will measure the productivity increases achieved that way.”*

Gacek added, “The $15 million BPA secured by Veritone last year, a substantial increase from the original EOUSA IDIQ contract agreement of $200,000 in 2019, underscores the growing opportunity for Veritone solutions in the DOJ. Business case requirements in the public sector are exceptionally stringent, so the expanded agreement validates the robust and secure solutions we provide and highlights our commitment to supporting critical government operations. This partnership reinforces Veritone’s role in driving innovation and efficiency within the DOJ and other public sector agencies.”

In addition to the EOUSA, Veritone has ATOs and solutions deployed with other DOJ agencies, including the National Security Division, Antitrust Division, the Bureau of Prisons and the Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information about Veritone’s public sector offerings, visit: https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

